Ayla D'Lyla Releases New Single 'Anywhere but Here'

The single is out now via Snafu Records.

Jul. 13, 2022  

NYC-based recording artist Ayla D'Lyla has released a brand new single titled "Anywhere But Here," out now via Snafu Records.

Inciting images of carefree summer evening drives through back roads in a pickup truck, "Anywhere But Here" radiates the vast versatility of Ayla's songwriting, crafting a lush, sophisticated take on modern alt-pop. Ayla details the song's inspiration, calling it, "A gentle, light song that captures a journey of escapism. 'Anywhere But Here' embodies the feeling of leaving the smoggy city and finding satisfaction in the simplicity of nature."

The new single comes on the heels of spring 2022 single "MONEY," a song exploring emotional unfulfillment in a relationship coupled with Ayla's signature tongue-in-cheek lyrical wit. PAPER covered the release, noting, "D'Lyla continues to build momentum in New York's underground alt-pop community."

In support of "MONEY" and her growing catalog, Ayla D'Lyla also played a debut headline show this spring in NYC @ Mercury Lounge. Her first release of 2022, "MONEY" was the follow-up to fall 2021's "Burning Perception," a driving synth-pop track that put Ayla's distinct approach to forward-thinking pop on full display.

Growing up with German and Palestinian roots, Ayla took a keen interest in German pop music from a young age and continues to derive inspiration from its intricacies. A classically-trained vocalist, Ayla has always had a deep admiration for legendary female vocalists such as Nancy Sinatra, Dolly Parton, and Cher. "I could watch these women for hours," she notes, pointing to their captivating beauty and sound as a catalyst for her pursuit of a career in music.

Born and raised in Manhattan, NYC's vibrant arts and music scene drew Ayla in and has inspired a lasting love for the diverse art community the city fosters. After graduating from performing arts school, Ayla released her debut single, "Prince in Blue," a track that marked a transformation in her songwriting. With a keen eye for visual content, Ayla's videos are a world of their own, often executed in collaboration with her sister, Malina Weissman.

Ayla is just getting started, bolstered by a growing online fanbase as well as critical love including support for track "Brittle" from V Magazine. Having already asserted herself among the top rising indie-pop artists, Ayla's aim remains clear: "I like feeling connected to people and I'm able to do this by putting out music."

Listen to the new single here:

