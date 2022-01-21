Awfultune Releases New Single 'sad love song'

Indie bedroom-pop and LGBTQ artist awfultune (who is Layla Eden) builds upon her effervescent musical repertoire with her latest single release "sad love song." Available today (January 21) via AWAL, Eden's "sad love song" showcases her infectious lyrics and unique production.

"This song is a story of something most girls are far too familiar with-a boyfriend that is a player-so she obsesses over the idea of writing a 'sad love song' to ruin his reputation as revenge for breaking her heart," Eden explains. "The pop-driven tone and upbeat vibe masks the true sadness of the story, much in the way a girl would be masking her true feelings and hurt. I am widely known for my sad love songs, but the sound and true meaning are anything but that. I could write a 'sad love song,' or I can just get the f*ck over you."

Over the last few months, Eden who is openly in transformation has been chronicling her rainbow-fueled journey through her art and content. Her current installment is blue as reflected in "sad love song"'s cover art and publicity photo by Joshua Shultz. Look for the song's corresponding video-directed also by Shultz-to be released soon. Often associated to be a 'sad' color, this hue is a bit of a play on that and the strength that sometimes is unveiled in our saddest hours.

"sad love song" follows previous awfultune releases including "soda," "redesign," "MINE" and her 2019 breakout single "I Met Sarah in the Bathroom" which collectively have landed her over 300 million global streams. It along with "soda" are two of several new songs to roll out over the next few months leading into awfultune's debut artist album set for release via AWAL this spring.

Layla Eden (known musically as awfultune) is nothing short of a resplendent musical mirror of her own human experience. Floating a few covers on through the SoundCloud stratosphere circa 2017, Eden promptly adorned themself with the awfultune moniker on account of their belief that their efforts would fall on deaf ears. Wrong she was. In 2021 she now touts over four and a half million monthly footfalls on Spotify-officially evolving out of indie bedroom-pop obscurity.

Born and bred in upstate New York, Eden's musical evolution is intrinsically entwined with their own adapting identity. From plaintive to sweetly serene, their chromatic catalog of dreamlike compositions has succinctly echoed their transition from male to female-becoming whom she's always been. She is both an austere champion of the LGBTQ+ community and a perennial advocate for anyone who's simply ever felt alone or estranged from themselves.

While rife with reverie and emotional complexity, an awfultune original prides itself on its minimalism. For Eden, the narrative is usually upfront and center. A dazzling emblem of this story-centric ideal is their impassioned, quintessential offering of 2019, "I Met Sarah In The Bathroom." More rooted in emotional truth than reality, Sarah represents Layla's bolder, uninhibited alter ego. More than anything, it is a love letter to themself. Now having amassed over 150 million streams on YouTube and Spotify, the track is a thrilling culmination of their story so far. Answering to an outpour of audible cravings for more from the Layla and Sarah love story, Eden is primed to share the rest of their rainbow fueled journey with fans, and what each of those colors have represented to them in life and through their own transition.

