Avril Lavigne Cancels Upcoming Asia Tour Dates Due to Coronavirus Concerns

Avril Lavigne is cancelling upcoming tour stops in Asia, due to concerns about the coronavirus, according to TMZ.

The singer is set to kick off a world tour next month in Europe, including stops in Italy, Belgium, France, Germany, the UK and more. The Asian leg was supposed to begin April 23 in Shenzhen, China.

An official announcement has yet to be made, but a "source close to Avril" broke the news to TMZ. They said that she will be cancelling 12 dates in Asia in total, including in Shanghai, the Philippines, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taiwan.

She is hoping to reschedule the shows at a later date, but there is no guarantee.

Read more on TMZ.

Lavigne's breakthrough single, "Complicated", reached number one in several countries worldwide and made her the youngest female soloist to have a number-one album in the United Kingdom. Her second studio album, Under My Skin (2004), became Lavigne's first album to reach the top of the Billboard 200 chart in the United States, going on to sell 10 million copies worldwide. The Best Damn Thing (2007), Lavigne's third studio album, reached number one in seven countries worldwide and saw the international success of its lead single "Girlfriend", which became her first single to reach the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in the United States. Her fourth and fifth studio albums, Goodbye Lullaby (2011) and Avril Lavigne (2013), were both certified gold in Canada, the United States, and other territories. In February 2019, Lavigne released her sixth studio album, Head Above Water, through BMG.

In addition to music, Lavigne voiced Heather, a Virginia opossum, in the animated film Over the Hedge (2006), and made her screen acting debut in Fast Food Nation (2006).





