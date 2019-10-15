Avril Lavigne Announces 'Head Above Water' 2020 World Tour

Today, pop rock icon and global recording superstar Avril Lavigne announces that she will take her highly anticipated "Head Above Water" tour, global for a major run of shows in 2020.



Kicking off March in Milan, Italy, the European leg will hit 11+ cities including Amsterdam, Paris, and Berlin before concluding April 2nd in Manchester, UK. Following the European shows, the eight-time Grammy-nominated singer will continue her "Head Above Water" tour across China, Japan, and Southeast Asia stopping in cities including Shanghai, Tokyo, and Bangkok.



Fans can gain first access to the artist presale beginning October 16, 2019 at 9am through to October 17th at 9pm local time. Artist presale registration begins now. Fans can register to get in line to get first access to tickets here:



'We had the most amazing time performing on the US Head Above Water Tour!! I can't believe how quickly it went by. Seeing all your faces each night and feeling your energy was exactly what I needed. I truly missed being up on stage, singing with you and this has brought me so much happiness which is why I'm even more excited to announce that I'll be taking the Head Above Water Tour worldwide next year with dates in Europe, Japan, China and Southeast Asia!" said Lavigne.



Currently on her 15-date North American run, Lavigne continues to wow audiences across the country as she hits the road for the first time in 5 years. The "Head Above Water" tour, which kicked off September 14, is in support of her critically acclaimed sixth studio album, Head Above Water, which debuted in the Top 10 following its release on February 15, 2019 via BMG.



In Europe €2 from each ticket and in the U.K. £2 from each ticket will be donated to The Avril Lavigne Foundation. The Avril Lavigne Foundation supports people with Lyme Disease, serious illness or disabilities. Through programs and grants, it provides prevention resources, funds treatment and accelerates research in order to provide hope and transform lives.



Full tour routing below. Fans can visit https://avrillavigne.com for more details.

"HEAD ABOVE WATER" EUROPEAN TOUR DATES

March 16, 2020 Milan, Italy Fabrique

March 18, 2020 Brussels, Belgium Forest National

March 19, 2020 Offenbach, Germany Stadthalle Offenbach

March 20, 2020 Amsterdam, Netherlands AFAS Live

March 22, 2020 Vienna, Austria Gasometer

March 23, 2020 Zurich, Switzerland Volkshaus

March 26, 2020 Paris, France L'Olympia

March 28, 2020 Berlin, Germany Columbiahalle

March 29, 2020 Cologne, Germany Palladium

March 30, 2020 Munich, Germany Zenith

April 1, 2020 London, UK O2 Brixton Academy

April 2, 2020 Manchester, UK O2 Apollo



Tickets for Avril Lavigne "Head Above Water" tour will go on-sale to the general public on Friday 18th October 2019 at 9am at www.livenation.co.uk/



TO LEARN MORE ABOUT LYME DISEASE AND AVRIL'S CHARITABLE EFFORTS PLEASE VISIT THE AVRIL LAVIGNE FOUNDATION HERE





Related Articles View More Music Stories