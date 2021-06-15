Average Joes' 'Mud Digger 12' Compilation Will Drop July 2

"Mud Digger 12," Average Joes Entertainment's15-song collection of high-octane, hard-hitting country rap/hip-hop party jams, is scheduled for release on July 2, 2021. Pre-order the new collection here and instantly receive, "Outlaws Never Die" f/Big Murph," a featured track by the hot new duo, Long Cut. Check out the "Outlaws Never Die" f/Big Murph music video here.

Country's Colt Ford kicks off "Mud Digger 12" with mega-star, Uncle Kracker, on "When The Summertime's On," a celebration of the joys of summer. The gold-selling duo, The LACS, brings it back to the 'dirty south' with their hit "Feels Good," and country singer/songwriter Sam Grow contributes his recent hit, "Me And Mine" to the new offering. Also featured on "Mud Digger 12" are country-rap stars Nappy Roots, Sarah Ross, the "Mud Digger King," Lenny Cooper, and more of the genre's top-selling artists.

Introduced on "Mud Digger 12" is the genre's next generation of hot up-and-coming artists including Shelbykay on the hell-raising, "Ain't No Southern Belle," Camo Brian on "Country Soul," Tik Tok viral star, Austin Tolliver on "Lifestyle" f/Colt Ford and J Rosevelt on the grove-laden, "Get Loud."

For a dozen years, the top-selling "Mud Digger" series has become a sizzling summertime staple and go-to party playlist for legions of country rap fans. The "Mud Digger" series consistently lands on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart, and the popular compilations have collectively sold over 500,000 units and have hundreds of millions of streams and YouTube views.

Popular long before country rap moved into the mainstream, the fusion of genres has been lauded by major media outlets including the New York Times that described the musical style as "two great tastes that taste great together."

"Mud Digger 12" Tracklist:

01 Outlaws Never Die - Long Cut f/Big Murph

02 When The Summertime's On - Colt Ford f/Uncle Kracker

03 King Of The Pines - Tommy Chayne f/Upchurch

04 Fire Up - Lenny Cooper f/Hosier

05 Feels Good - The Lacs

06 Country Boy Return - Nappy Roots

07 The Dream - Cypress Spring

08 Me and Mine - Sam Grow

09 Toast To The Country - Sarah Ross

10 Lifestyle - Austin Tolliver f/Colt Ford

11 Ain't No Southern Belle - Shelbykay f/Stormie Leigh

12 Fit In My Truck - J Hollett

13 Country Soul - Camo Brian

14 Get Loud - J Rosevelt

15 Drop It Low - Dj Cannon Banyon f/ Samroc, Tj Freeq, The Stixxx & Shamu the Panda