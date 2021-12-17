Ava Rowland Releases New Self-Titled EP

Rising country singer/songwriter Ava Rowland shows off her true talent and artistry with the release of her new EP, Ava Rowland.

The EP consists of her most recent previously released singles, showing off the range of her creativity and incredible musicality. Fan favorites such as her romantic tunes "If I Ever Fall In Love," "Best Thing Around," her latest groovy single "Love Away The Lonely," and more will all be included in her first-ever EP which is available both physically and digitally now.

"I'm so excited to release my first album," shares Ava. "The songs on the album are a collaboration of the singles I've released since September 2020, starting with 'He's Like A Habit.' There is such a feeling of accomplishment when the songs I've written and recorded are all put together on one CD. I hope you enjoy the album and want to listen to it over and over again.

Ava continues to prove why she's one to watch in the music industry, shining on each track she releases and engaging with fans on social media. Ava's most recent single "Love Away The Lonely," premiered by Sounds Like Nashville, shows off her playful side by channeling 70's aesthetics. Her new EP will have fans excited to have all of their most-loved Ava songs on repeat and keep them on their toes for what's to come next!

In a world filled with far too many fakes and filters, there is 23-year-old Ava Rowland. A small-town girl with a big-time faith whose talent, look, and voice conjures up memories of a young Carrie Underwood, Ava has performed everywhere from Nashville's legendary Bluebird Café to CMA Fest.

The Ohio native currently finds herself on the cusp of country music stardom courtesy of her single "He's Like a Habit," which brings with it playful energy and an undeniable spunk that is sure to infuse the country music industry with a youthful spirit not seen since the early days of Taylor Swift. "I feel like when you have been given a voice by God, it drives you to make music that changes people."

Listen to the new EP here: