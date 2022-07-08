Australian Artist Hayden Calnin Shares 'Let's Dance'

Australian-based singer, songwriter, and producer Hayden Calnin shares his new single, "Let's Dance," an upbeat electro-folk number that tackles moving on and learning to be okay in the wake.

Hayden explains how the video was a family affair, "Ever since I've started releasing music, dancers have been moving to it. The video is a thank you to everyone who has connected with, felt and moved to my music in their own interpretation. My sibling Daisy felt such an obvious choice to be featured in the video as they have been moving to it for years. We've collaborated on performances together for as long as I can remember. We shot the video down at my local beach, the one which has inspired so much of the music I've put out into the world. We got extremely lucky on the day with the magical rainbow and sunset lingering around while we filmed the piece, it felt like nature was there with us on our side that day saying a big thank you too. "

The track follows his new EP, Something/Anything. Hayden released his previous album, What It Means To Be Human, in the fall of 2021. The record showcases Calnin's growth as an artist and finds him confidently embracing orchestral-infused, progressive, cinematic folk pop into his sound.

Written, recorded, and produced almost entirely by Hayden, the record is meant to be a movie score for human existence, pushing the listener to explore their place in the world and who they want to be in it. It follows recent EPs and his 2016 debut double album, Cut Love Pt. 1 & 2.

While establishing himself as a sought-after producer, he continued to release music garnering critical acclaim from tastemakers like Earmilk, CLASH, Magnetic Magazine, Atwood, Consequence, and Stereogum. He has produced records for buzzing Aussies like Didirri, Harrison Storm, Riley Pearce, Woodlock, and NYCK, co-wrote Dean Lewis' recent hit "Falling Up," and has started composing film scores for local Australian filmmakers.

No stranger to touring, Hayden has shared the stage with Matt Corby, Tom Odell, The Antlers, and more and has had syncs in popular television shows like Suits, The Good Doctor, The Vampire Diaries, Teen Wolf, The 100, and So You Think You Can Dance USA as well as the UK trailer for Academy® Award-nominated favorite Room.

Watch the new music video here: