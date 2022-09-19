Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Austin, TX One-Man Band Ne'er-do-well Releases 'Feel No Pain'

Their album will be out on September 30.

Sep. 19, 2022  

Austin, TX's Ne'er-do-well (the moniker for one-man band Bryan Rolli) has released "Feel No Pain" the second single off their upcoming debut EP 'Fun Days,' out on September 30.

Whereas Fun Days' lead single "Compromise'' showed Rolli's affinity for millennial pop-punk, "Feel No Pain" is a bona fide arena rock anthem. With its frenetic drumming, piercing screams and blistering guitar solo, the song evokes the punkish swagger and unadulterated fun of Motley Crue and Guns N' Roses.

Of the track, Rolli says: "A few years ago I sang in a rock 'n' roll band whose guitarist fired me for a number of reasons supposedly dealing with 'soul' and 'feeling,' but which were really about me having short hair and not dressing cool enough for his liking. It was a bitter pill to swallow, but one that ultimately inspired me to launch my own project, write my own record and play every instrument myself. Looking back on it now, I wouldn't change a thing."

Ne'er-do-well's 'Fun Days' arrives on Sept. 30 and is available for preorder now. Produced by Kieran Krebs of Overcast Recordings, the five-song EP is a wry, raucous love letter to the people, places and sounds that made Rolli the person and artist he is today.

Listen to the new single here:

Photo: TLC Photography

