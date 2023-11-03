Austin Artpop Band Loveme 'Surrender to Desire' on Debut Singles

Both tracks are now available at all DSPs, along with a haunting found-footage visualizer for “Loom.”

By: Nov. 03, 2023

Austin art-pop group Loveme are excited to share their poignant new singles today, “Promise,” and “Loom.”

Recorded and mixed entirely at their home studio and co-produced by Font's Anthony Laurence, these songs complement each other sonically and emotionally. The classically-trained band uses spoken word, atmospheric production, and thickly-layered vocal harmonies to explore what it means to surrender to desire. Both tracks are now available at all DSPs, along with a haunting found-footage visualizer for “Loom.”

"What inspired us to write these songs was our ability to support each other during hard times and the ambition to create art that can evoke an emotional reaction," says Ernesto Grey, guitarist of Loveme.

Today's release marks a new chapter for the band, who have built considerable anticipation ahead of widely sharing a glimpse of their sound and ethos with the world. After performing to sold-out crowds with bands like Model/Acrtiz and Font around their hometown of Austin, TX for the last year, “Loom” and “Promise” cement Loveme as a band deserving of national attention. 

To celebrate their debut singles, Loveme will perform at Austin's The 13th Floor tomorrow on Saturday, November 4, alongside Hey Cowboy! And Daydream Twins. For more information, go to the13thflooraustin.com

Photo credit: Oscar Perez



