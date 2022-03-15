Aubrey Haddard Shares New Single 'Just a Wall'

Today, New York City-based indie-pop singer-songwriter, Aubrey Haddard, announces her second LP, Awake And Talking, out August 16, 2022 and available for pre-order now here, via Beverly Martel Records.

Along with the announcement comes the project's first single and video, "Just A Wall," where Haddard examines her own reflection and begins to find self-acceptance. The Line of Best Fit, who premiered the track, says it's "sublime, emotive and anthemic," and that "Aubrey Haddard channels Orpheus."

"Just A Wall," arrives as the first single from the forthcoming LP, one that sets the tone for what's in store, and continues Haddard's trademark concoction of bold, raw emotional songwriting and mesmerizing electric guitar riffs, played by Haddard, that blur and blend lines between avant pop and indie rock. "Now that you've gone and shattered the glass," she sings over a bassy pulse, before boldly asking: "Whose arms do you run to?"

Inspired by Greek mythology, Haddard says of the single, "'Just A Wall' is about searching for purpose. I was finding comfort in ancient stories, and started writing from a perspective outside of my own. In this case, the Greek myth of Orpheus, and particularly the Jean Cocteau film adaptation resonated with me, and chasing my muse."

After all, as Haddard suggests, a mirror is just a wall, and nothing more.

Haddard continues, "Bang a fist against the mirror", this thing you've always believed in as your special calling, a reflection of you, and upon contact you find it really is just a wall, just someone searching for purpose, and you start to feel that self-acceptance that you always will be."

The music video, directed by Josh Rob Thomas, sees Haddard at a candle-lit dinner, surrounded by several courses and glasses of wine. As the track picks up, Haddard swiftly swaps a fork for her hands, and the meal soon ends up smeared across a plexiglass wall in a moment of true catharsis.

Of the video, Haddard explains, "The plexi was always the central idea of the video, creating this transparent but impenetrable division between who you are and what you could be. That division exists inside of us always and can get really tumultuous and hostile so we brought those feelings to the table, literally."

The forthcoming nine track LP, Awake And Talking, puts Haddard's self-examination on full display as she navigates the nuances of love and her relationship to art, and wrestles with existential questions. While producing the album, some of the great songwriters of the late 90's and early aughts-everyone from Stereolab and Oasis, to Björk and the Cocteau Twins-were in Haddard's heavy rotation as their conceptual songwriting and harmonic approaches provided plenty of inspiration. With writing partner and multi-instrumentalist Charley Ruddell and drummer Josh Strmic, the trio came together in places of comfort like their weekly rehearsal space, Haddard's childhood home upstate, and their home studio to create this collection of songs throughout the year before tracking them over the course a week in the summer of 2021. Now with a more mature, renewed perspective, Haddard's intimate yet audacious sound is both self-assured and delicately fearless.

"Awake And Talking is about seeking a sense of purpose," explains Haddard. "It challenges perception - how many ways can you look at the world before you find your place in it? It is about destiny and the journey to self-acceptance. And, like anything I create, it is about my own personal experience over the past few years. This record makes me feel powerful and confident in the face of uncertainty and it brings me a lot of joy to know that it could offer a sliver of that to anyone listening."

After attending Berklee College of Music and releasing her debut album Blue Part, Haddard went on to win both Vocalist of the Year and Singer/Songwriter of the Year awards at the 2018 Boston Music Awards. In the next two years, Haddard spent time both as a headliner and as a support act, gracing stages at Firefly, Mountain Jam, Waking Windows, and a slew of other premiere festivals in 2019. She has opened for several globally recognized bands, including The Dip, Ninet Tayeb, Lawrence, Liz Cooper & The Stampede, and The National Reserve. In 2020 and 2021, Haddard released four one-off singles-"Thin Line," "Sweeter the Honey," "Portuguese Red," and "National Tragedy," leading her to today's most fully realized work yet.

Haddard has already made a splash as praise has poured in from several leading tastemakers. Glide Magazine says, "between her guitar playing and vocal strength, Haddard is definitely an artist we will be catching as soon as we can," while Atwood Magazine wrote Haddard's music is "blissful and bubbly indie rock... perfect for a daytime dance party."

With "Just A Wall," Aubrey Haddard aims to make peace with her reflection, pondering who she is and looks ahead to who she could be as she sets the stage to dig to the deepest depths of her artistry yet. "Just A Wall," is out everywhere now, and Haddard's second LP, Awake And Talking, arrives August 19, 2022 via Beverly Martel Records, available for pre-order now. Connect with Aubrey Haddard on Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube and stay tuned for much more from the rising musician.

Watch the new music video here: