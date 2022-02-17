Attack The Sound to Release New Remix of 'People Make Love' Feat. JoelQ

Introducing a new flair to their musical versatility, popular Chicago band Attack the Sound celebrates their successes in their popular new hit "People Make Love". Featuring the lyrically sultry stylings of Chicago's very own JoelQ, the "People Make Love" remix offers a sexy new hit right in time for the Valentines Day season. In June of 2021, Attack the Sound gifted the airwaves with their original version of "People Make Love". After pairing it with a lusty music video, fans took notice and encouraged the band to revive the hit, but with a new lyrical twist. The original music video features lead vocalist Davo Sounds as a Hugh Hefner type, surrounded by beautiful women. Dancing the night away on screen, he and his bandmates celebrate their mutual passion for one of our most primal feelings - love. Directed by a woman-led team, the video's creativity is well displayed amidst funky interior and a classic aesthetic. Instrumentally, the band taps into a nostalgic R&B vibe underneath Davo and JoelQ's dynamic vocal stylings - a winning combination as the alternative eight-piece band displays the unique synergy that Chicago has grown to know and love.

"Now time runs, From night to day / Girl come with me, So I can hold you close / And then all you'll hear, From ear to ear, Is whispers / Sweet whispers in the dark"

Overdue to celebrate their successes, Attack the Sound's new hit releases off of the heels of notable performance opportunities on Chicago's Windy City LIVE, WGN TV as well as opening for popular rapper Taylor Bennett. Fusing jazzy Hip Hop combos with rock and gospel influences, Attack the Sound has created a genre all on its own, delivering wide appeal to the increasing demand for new and unique sounds. Their organic energy, passion and robust sound is a breath of fresh air, not only for Chicago music but for fans across the globe who crave the synergy of a full band in a world flooded with electronic dance music. "People Make Love" taps into a primal yet lighthearted energy that shows off a different side of Attack the Sounds' personality, displaying their multi-dimensionality, versatility and willingness to be vulnerable for the love of the music.

