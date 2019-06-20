Atlanta's Grandma Reveals Debut Single SHALLOW WATER

Grandma landed in Atlanta at age nine, where his personal and musical evolution began. A multi-instrumentalist with raw musical talent in his DNA, Grandma writes, sings, programs, arranges, produces and mixes all of his records. He also collaborates with and produces for like-minded artists, most recently teaming up with Yung Jake. The renowned emoji-portrait artist tapped Grandma for production on his new track, "Afternoon," which Lyrical Lemonade praised saying, "there's no denying that it's catchy and personal in the best of ways. Grandma heads the acoustic, soul-stricken production." On Grandma's first solo release, "Shallow Water," he blends funk and pop, belting in a soulful falsetto, "Do you need a reason why / I get to say bye / You'd leave me to die / In shallow water."

Today, Atlanta's Grandma reveals "Shallow Water" HERE with an accompanying video (dir: Jackson Laurie) HERE

Growing up in a family steeped in rock, soul, funk, gospel and blues, Grandma's upbringing was defined by song, art, humor as well as angst. Now, the musical chameleon has blended his childhood into the Atlanta hip-hop/rap scene and is primed to take listeners on an earnest journey into his sound on the fringes of the modern psychedelic pop world. Like watching Terry Gilliam'sFear and Loathing in Las Vegas, Grandma shifts through characters and the music inspirations waft gently through each song. Besides producing music, he makes all his visuals alongside a community of creatives and close friends.





