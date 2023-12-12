Atelo Songs Releases Personal Anthem 'Not In The Mood.'

Fervent singer-songwriter Atelo Songs has released his evocative new single, “not in the mood.,” which highlights the perspective of an individual fixating on self-improvement and productivity.

Using off-kilter, punky-tonk piano, and Costello-esque lyrics, the song takes an introspective look at the need to grant oneself a well-deserved respite and acknowledge that pursuing perfection is a fruitless endeavor. “not in the mood.” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Fueled by a flawless blend of self-deprecating bitterness, unapologetically frank perspectives, and the raw wisdom that can only be gained by surviving and growing despite the trauma, “not in the mood.” spotlights the tenacity, perceptiveness, sensitivity, and awareness that Sam Gleason possesses and used to propel his diaristic songwriting under the moniker Atelo Songs.

The project aimed to repurpose a life in shambles and reignite his creative spark, Atelo Songs represents Gleason's recovery journey. Having battled through a series of tumultuous life events, ranging from a string of damaging toxic relationships, a terrifying apartment fire, and an accident that would leave him with permanent injuries and brain damage requiring eighteen months of rehabilitation, Gleason found himself uninspired and battled severe depression and other mental health issues. An outlet of betterment and self-elevation, Atelo Songs slowly and progressively evolved into Gleason's primary musical persona.

Against all odds, Gleason stayed the course and watched as his blistering efforts gradually yielded positive change. His music would help him secure a spot at Albany Barn, an artist housing program, allowing him to focus on Atelo Songs full-time. As a result, Gleason released singles nearly every month in 2022 and has begun setting up his next full-length, set for release in 2024.

Join Sam Gleason on the journey towards his next full-length by listening to the debut single, “not in the mood.” The release is streaming now on all music platforms. You can also keep up with Atelo Songs on Instagram @AteloSongs.

"not in the mood." is available to stream here: