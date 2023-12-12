Atelo Songs Releases Personal Anthem 'Not In The Mood.'

“not in the mood.” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

By: Dec. 12, 2023

POPULAR

Album Review: CHRISTMAS Is A Time To CHER! Photo 1 CHERy Christmas Everyone!
Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live Photo 2 Peso Pluma to Perform Concert For Apple Music Live
New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate Photo 3 New Ticket Buying Bill Introduced in Senate
Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song Photo 4 Reneé Rapp & Megan Thee Stallion to Release MEAN GIRLS Song

Atelo Songs Releases Personal Anthem 'Not In The Mood.'

Fervent singer-songwriter Atelo Songs has released his evocative new single, “not in the mood.,” which highlights the perspective of an individual fixating on self-improvement and productivity.

Using off-kilter, punky-tonk piano, and Costello-esque lyrics, the song takes an introspective look at the need to grant oneself a well-deserved respite and acknowledge that pursuing perfection is a fruitless endeavor. “not in the mood.” is available to stream on all digital platforms.

Fueled by a flawless blend of self-deprecating bitterness, unapologetically frank perspectives, and the raw wisdom that can only be gained by surviving and growing despite the trauma, “not in the mood.” spotlights the tenacity, perceptiveness, sensitivity, and awareness that Sam Gleason possesses and used to propel his diaristic songwriting under the moniker Atelo Songs.

The project aimed to repurpose a life in shambles and reignite his creative spark, Atelo Songs represents Gleason's recovery journey. Having battled through a series of tumultuous life events, ranging from a string of damaging toxic relationships, a terrifying apartment fire, and an accident that would leave him with permanent injuries and brain damage requiring eighteen months of rehabilitation, Gleason found himself uninspired and battled severe depression and other mental health issues. An outlet of betterment and self-elevation, Atelo Songs slowly and progressively evolved into Gleason's primary musical persona.

Against all odds, Gleason stayed the course and watched as his blistering efforts gradually yielded positive change. His music would help him secure a spot at Albany Barn, an artist housing program, allowing him to focus on Atelo Songs full-time. As a result, Gleason released singles nearly every month in 2022 and has begun setting up his next full-length, set for release in 2024.

Join Sam Gleason on the journey towards his next full-length by listening to the debut single, “not in the mood.” The release is streaming now on all music platforms. You can also keep up with Atelo Songs on Instagram @AteloSongs.

"not in the mood." is available to stream here:



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For Bittersweet Photo
Video: Jean Ryden Unveils New Video For 'Bittersweet'

The track—written and co-produced by Jean—is featured on her debut project, Parallel Universe. In celebration of the new music, Ryden will join Del Water Gap on his winter 2024 European tour, including a performance January 30 at London's Electric Ballroom and further dates in Amsterdam, Glasgow, Dublin, and more. Watch the video!

2
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees Photo
She Rocks Awards Announces 2024 Honorees

Lindsey Stirling, Bonnie McIntosh, Holly G, and more join star star-studded list of honorees for the 2024 She Rocks Awards, hosted by Susanna Hoffs and AIJIA.   Previously announced honorees include Debbie Gibson, Laura Karpman, Britt Lightning, Kelsy Karter and Sylvia Massy. Tickets are on sale now.

3
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates Photo
Teddy Swims Announces 2024 North American Tour Dates

Vocal powerhouse Teddy Swims announces the continuation of his I've Tried Everything But Therapy North American tour with new dates in March and April. Kicking off in Lincoln, CA on March 22, the run includes stops in Las Vegas and Austin in addition to performances at Arizona Jazz Festival and Tortuga Music Festival.

4
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas Photo
Social Distortion & Bad Religion Bring Co-Headlining Performance to Las Vegas

Social Distortion & Bad Religion are set to bring their co-headlining performance to The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas for one night only on April 13. The two iconic bands will join forces to bring their signature sounds and beloved catalogs to The Theater stage, showcasing their enduring legacy and influence on the punk rock movement.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS Video
Videos: Watch Every Taylor Swift Dance on DANCING WITH THE STARS
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones Video
Watch Reneé Rapp's 'Tummy Hurts' Music Video With Coco Jones
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO Video
Stars Walk the Red Carpet for Opening Night of HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
SOME LIKE IT HOT
HOW TO DANCE IN OHIO
Ticket Central STAGE MAG
HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD
BACK TO THE FUTURE: THE MUSICAL