Ashnikko Details Sophomore Album 'Smoochies'; Listen to a New Single

Pop artist Ashnikko has announced their sophomore album, Smoochies, out October 17th. In celebration of this announcement, Ashnikko has released the new track “Trinkets,” which appears on the album. Listen to it below.

Ashnikko’s second album, Smoochies, is described as her most personal body of work to date, with an autobiographical approach to lyrics. The 15-track album follows her 2023 debut WEEDKILLER. "Smoochies feels like Demidevil's older sister. It’s sexy, playful, and feminine, while toeing the line of grotesque and absurd," says Ashnikko.

Ashnikko has announced a UK SMOOCHIES Tour, kicking off on February 11th in Glasgow’s O2 Academy, stopping in Manchester and Dublin before making its way to London with O2 Academy Brixton. Tickets are available on pre-sale from August 19th and on general sale Thursday August 21st. Exclusive pre-sale access will be given to fans who pre-order ‘Smoochies’ via the official UK store before Monday August 18th @ 10 AM EST.

With one album under her belt, Ashnikko has surpassed 3.9 Billion global streams and 700 million video views to date, with hit songs ‘Slumber party’ and ‘Daisy’. Following the release of her debut album, WEEDKILLER, in 2023 Ashnikko has spent the past 18 months touring across the globe including a headline show at the Red Rocks Amphitheatre in Colorado, a headline tour across Latin America and festival sets at Reading & Leeds, Madcool, Bonnaroo, NOS Alive and more. Earlier this year, Ashnikko took to the road across Australia opening for Billie Eilish on her “Hit Me Hard and Soft” tour, performing at arenas across the country.

SMOOCHIES UK TOUR

February 11th - Glasgow - O2 Academy

February 14th - Manchester - Manchester Academy

February 17th - Dublin - 3Olympia

February 20th - London - O2 Academy Brixton