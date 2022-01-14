Ashlyn Marie Releases Debut Single 'Blind Horse Blues'

Country-pop crossover artist, Ashlyn Marie, has released her debut release "Blind Horse Blues." The debut release was produced by Billboard-charting producer Brandon Manley (RVSHVD, Chase Matthews, David Morris).

Listen to "Blind Horse Blues" here.

"I wrote this song nearly a year ago on the day of release! I knew the moment this hook came to me that it would be a big one. I called one of my best friends Kaeley and told her about it and couldn't help but cry," explains Marie. "It's an anthem for anyone who's ever been to the Blind Horse Saloon, which is a staple in my hometown of Greenville, SC. I knew from the beginning this song had to be my introduction to the music industry."

Hailing from Simpsonville, South Carolina, the singer is currently performing arts major at Clemson University while pursuing her musical career. She's currently in the studio with her producer and has more music to be slated this year.

