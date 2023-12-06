Ashley Elle Taps Into Her Truth In New Single 'Spring Street'

Blending her gut-wrenching lyricism with flawless whisperpop vocals, Ashley Elle's latest single, “Spring Street,” is her most vulnerable, yet relatable piece yet. Join Ashley Elle, as she opens her heart and takes fans on a profound journey in “Spring Street,” now available on all digital streaming platforms.

Propelled by its tenderhearted melodies and piano structures, “Spring Street” feels familiar and comfortable as Ashley Elle expands on the memoir of a touching family experience. “I wrote and recorded this song after I'd just found out that my parents were separating,” she recalls.

“The lyrics came straight from my journal, and the final vocals used were that of real and raw emotion. Music is truly my therapy, and this song was my way of trying to conceptualize the feeling a child may have when grieving undeniable changes and separation of their family.”

Produced by Cazz Brindis, “Spring Street” is sprinkled with emotional and harrowing pain drawn from her firsthand experience, yet it is evident that this track is also a song of strength, beauty, and power. Family is important to us all, but no family is the same. Ashley Elle comes to this realization as she dives deeper into her childhood experience through this song.

With lyrics like, “Family doesn't mean everyone stays there forever” and “Our family's not perfect, but we try to be.” The mother-daughter relationship can be one of the most valuable parts of a young girl's life, even when it's not perfect. With “Spring Street,” Ashley Elle effortlessly puts these complex emotions into words.

“I hope anyone who has gone through a similar situation, or maybe just someone who's dealing with a loss of proximity to a loved one, can find comfort in this song and know that no matter how isolated you may feel, you are never alone.”

Like many adolescents, Ashley Elle's musical passion began with none other than Taylor Swift. Looking up to her artistry led her to learn the piano, teach herself the guitar, and eventually taught her to find a therapeutic relationship with music. With unwavering support from her father, Ashley Elle decided to dedicate herself to this musical journey by getting into the studio to collaborate with vetted producers like Brindis.

She has honed a distinctive sound that engages audiences with its depth of emotion, in a manner akin to the styles of Gracie Abrams, Lizzie McAlpine, and Lennon Stella. Since signing her first publishing deal in 2019, Ashley Elle has garnered praise from reputable sources like Wonderland, CelebMix, Kings of A&R, and Fashionably Early, alongside placements on a multitude of Spotify playlists garnering her over 430K streams this year.

Ashley Elle's personal brand of sad girl indie-pop has secured a foothold in the music scene and shows no signs of slowing down. “Spring Street” is available now on all streaming platforms.

Photo Credit: Yves Bright