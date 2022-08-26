Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ashe Releases New Single 'Emotional'

The song is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

Aug. 26, 2022  

California-based, RIAA Platinum-certified singer-songwriter Ashe releases her new single and accompanying video, "Emotional" - available everywhere via Mom+Pop Music. The song is taken from her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, out on October 14th.

"Emotional" oozes of sexual confidence as Ashe rips into the song, crooning "I don't want to run you over heavy on the gas, I'm a million miles an hour and I'm never coming last" to her casual fling. Directed by Jason Lester, the psychedelic-infused video gives life to the carefree tune and is reminiscent of The Velvet Underground's live performance at Andy Warhol's Factory.

On the story behind the track, Ashe shares, "Sometimes we just take things far too seriously in love and sometimes it's just about driving a little too fast and having a little too much fun."

The song follows earlier releases "Shower With My Clothes On" "Angry Woman" "Hope You're Not Happy" and "Another Man's Jeans" - to be taken from Rae, the follow up to her breakthrough debut, Ashlyn. That record spawned multiple global hits, including "The Moral Of The Story" and "Till Forever Falls Apart" - with FINNEAS - which was named one of the best songs of 2021 by the Los Angeles Times and surpassed 126 million streams on Spotify.

About the upcoming album, she says, "I'm stepping into a fun and sexy era. We care too much about what others think of us. When I don't pay attention to that, the songs break through the noise. The biggest thing I want you to pull from the album is, 'Do your thing, have fun, and don't give a s about what people think'."

Ashe's meteoric rise includes amassing over 1.8 billion streams, 230 million video views, 7.4 million monthly Spotify listeners and a 4 million combined social media reach. She has a diverse group of notable fans including Diane Keaton, Brian Wilson, Niall Horan, Shawn Mendes, Camilla Cabello, FINNEAS, Maggie Rogers, Dove Cameron, Arlo Parks and Sam Fischer. Stereogum praised her as a "wonderfully engaging writer with a flair for the dramatic," while ELLE called her "an incredible lyricist" and Variety declared she's a "giant young talent."

Like a character out of your favorite movie or a novel you can't put down, Ashe possesses her own mystique rooted in quiet wisdom, yet amplified with vibrance and spirit. For as much as she embodies timeless California cool (northern or southern, take your pick), she's got enough gusto and moxie to hang on the East Coast or down South. Musically, she slides untouchable hooks over dusty instrumentation, connecting Laurel Canyon eloquence with UK rock scope.

After an injury sidelined her future as a gymnast, she immersed herself in music as a kid. Attending Berklee College of Music in Boston, she kickstarted her journey with the single "Used To It" in 2017 followed by The Rabbit Hole EP a year later. Teaming up with FINNEAS as producer, she reached critical mass on 2019's Moral of the Story: Chapter 1 EP. The single "Moral of the Story" appeared in NETFLIX's To All the Boys: P.S. I Still Love You and exploded on streaming platforms, earning RIAA Platinum status in the US and Silver in the UK.

Her 2021 full-length debut, Ashlyn, arrived to widespread critical acclaim from Variety, Nylon, Billboard, and more. Beyond tallying nearly 2 billion total streams, she took over television with performances on TODAY, Jimmy Kimmel LIVE!, American Idol, The Late Late Show with James Corden, Late Night with Seth Meyers, and The Ellen DeGeneres Show.

Now, she turns the page on another chapter of her story with her highly-anticipated forthcoming sophomore album Rae, led by early singles "Another Man's Jeans," "Hope You're Not Happy," and "Angry Woman" [Mom + Pop].

Listen to the new single here:




