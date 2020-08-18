Asha Imuno premieres new single 'Big Words,' new album for b4 forthcoming

listen/watch the visualizer here

California-born and based producer and rapper Asha Imuno debuts his new single "BIG WORDS" today on b4-listen/watch the visualizer here.

Of the new song, Imuno says, "When I first started recording I was a couple months away from graduation, staying in my pops' empty apartment and moving real recklessly. I realized it was time to switch my life up - this song became my way of saying that against all odds, I'm making progress."

"BIG WORDS" follows Imuno's self-released debut album, Full Disclosure, which Complex praised as, "a true exhibition of being young and free."

At the age of 19, Imuno has already lived multiple musical lives. In sixth grade, he picked up trombone and piano. In middle school, he joined the jazz and marching bands and learned digital composition. By high school, he had original music demos.

All of these experiences, influenced by musical relatives, as well as his parents' soul and hip-hop collections, made music the obvious career path for Asha, despite other temptations in his hometown of Moreno Valley, California.

The last component for Asha, as an artist, was finding his voice. "I hadn't really sung since I was six years old," says Asha, of picking up the microphone again in high school to sing and rap. "My family has always been really musical, and my grandmother was a pianist in various San Diego churches. My mom led the choir, and my dad can sing opera."

These references, from gospel to funk and jazz, gave Asha a strong basis to understand the roots of rap music. Combining expansive influences with his own self-education, using the computers at school, his dad's old iMac and his friend's MPC, Asha has evolved into a jack of all trades. He now composes, produces and engineers the majority of his music, often from his bedroom.

Imuno is now based in Los Angeles where he lives and creates with the multimedia collective Raised By The Internet. His new album for b4 is forthcoming.

View More Music Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You