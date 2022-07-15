Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ash Gordon Releases Debut Solo Double Album

Jul. 15, 2022  

LGBTQIA+ music maven Ash Gordon has released her debut solo double albums, Ash Gordon and Ash Gordon II. Complete with collaborations from Trixie Mattel, Alaska 5000, BONAVEGA, Earl St. Clair, Bob the Drag Queen, and many others, the albums provide sixteen psychedelic songs that perfectly encompass Ash's lipstick garage-rock vision.

"This is the first time I'm showing my true identity as a music artist and producer," Ash shares on the new release. "I've been writing for others for the past 10 years and have done a lot of growing into myself in that time. The songs on these albums are an accurate representation of what my brain sounds like, and fair warning, it gets a little weird. I'm just writing the kind of music I wish there was more of."

Ash previously released "Cosmic Colors" featuring Trixie Mattel and "Everyone Is A Little Bit Gay" featuring Alaska 5000. The tracks received praise from WONDERLAND, Entertainment Tonight, them., Ones To Watch, Hollywood Life, Out Front Magazine, Wide Open Country, Unleased LGBTQ, and other notable outlets.

Ash Gordon is a guitar slingin' New Yorker residing in LA. As founder of The Blah Blah Blahs, she's been styling songs for music artists, film, and TV over 10 years and will be making her debut as a solo artist with an upcoming lipstick garage-pop double album featuring the likes of Trixie Mattel, Alaska 5000, BONAVEGA, and many more.

Listen to the new albums here:

MacGyver Contest

