Art Of Shock To Join Sepultura On Spring 2020 North American Quadra Tour

Los Angeles based thrash metal band Art Of Shock announce that they will be joining Sepultura on their Quadra Tour. The band will be hitting North America Spring 2020 starting March 18th in San Diego, CA and ending on April 22nd in Ventura, CA, making stops in major markets along the way such as Brooklyn, Los Angeles, Chicago, and Atlanta. Tickets go on sale to the general public starting Friday, December 20th at 10AM local time, HERE.

Art Of Shock recently released their debut single "I Cast A Shadow" off their upcoming full-length album, Dark Angeles. The album was produced and mixed by Mark Lewis (Megadeth, Cannibal Corpse, The Black Dahlia Murder) and is set for release 2020.

Art Of Shock's Century Media debut, Dark Angeles, churns with that intensity of the city of (fallen) angels. AOS' hard-luck and hard-won story begins with their debut at the Whiskey A-Go-Go. Without having a full band or equipment, they book a show, with less than two weeks to pull it off and pull it off they did. The stint landed the band a slew of shows throughout SoCal and a ravenous fan base in the LA metal scene. Art Of Shock's sheer determination then found the band securing a spot on the Vans Warped Tour. Over the years the band have shared the stage with the likes of Trivium, The Cavalera Conspiracy, Sacred Reich, and more. With Dark Angeles set for release next year, the band is ready to show the world what they're made of.

Art Of Shock is Art Geezar (vocals, rhythm guitar), Nick Ertel (lead guitar), Adrian Geezar (drums), and Brice Snyder (bass).

ART OF SHOCK TOUR DATES:

March 18 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

March 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Mayan Theater

March 20 - Berkeley, CA - UC Theatre

March 21 - Sacramento, CA - Ace Of Spades

March 23 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall

March 24 - Iowa City, IA - Wildwood

March 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Varsity Theater

March 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Rave II

March 28 - Chicago, IL - House of Blues

March 29 - Detroit, MI - Harpo's

March 30 - Toronto, ON - Opera House

April 1 - Montreal, QC - Astral

April 2 - Boston, MA - Paradise Rock Club

April 3 - Pittsburgh, PA - Rex Theater

April 4 - Brooklyn, NY- Warsaw

April 6 - Cleveland, OH - House of Blues

April 7 - Philadelphia, PA - Theatre Of Living Arts

April 8 - Baltimore, MD - Soundstage

April 9 - Charlotte, NC - Underground @ The Fillmore

April 10 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade

April 11 - Ft Lauderdale, FL - Culture Room

April 12 - Tampa, FL - The Ritz

April 14 - New Orleans, LA - House of Blues

April 16 - Houston, TX - Warehouse Live

April 17 - Oklahoma City, OK - Diamond Ballroom

April 18 - Dallas, TX - Gas Monkey Live

April 19 - Austin, TX - Emo's

April 21 - Phoenix, AZ - Van Buren

April 22 - Ventura, CA - Ventura Theatre





