Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily Debut 'Love In Exile'

Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily Debut 'Love In Exile'

The tracks were released alongside visualizers.

Mar. 20, 2023  

Musicians Arooj Aftab, Vijay Iyer, Shahzad Ismaily will release their collaborative album, Love In Exile, this Friday, March 24th on Verve Records. They announced the album alongside the release of lead single "To Remain / To Return," which is accompanied by visualizers below.

"Our music is a process," says Vijay Iyer. "This fragment of 'To Remain / To Return' reveals not just the melody but the birth of a song. I hear Shahzad and myself establishing these haunted cycles, then slowly and delicately transforming them, as Arooj glides across like a dark moon."

"This piece holds, at its core, the delicately unfolding emotion of separation anxiety induced fury (see: love, self exile) between two people who are deeply connected," Arooj Aftab explains further. "One is leaving and the other is asking them to stay. The former is saying 'I will leave but I will also return'; in better form for the both of us."

"We all provide the best we can," adds Shahzad Ismaily. "In my case it's euclidean rhythms, crystals to hold the oceanic beauty of Vijay's keys and the silent raven of Arooj's voice. We grow to the company that we keep; I am both fortunate and grateful."

Subtle musical interrelationships build into moments of deeply felt drama. Shimmering keyboard melodies and stirring vocals, earthy basslines, and hypnotic drones: together they create an album of stunning gravitas and beauty.

Love In Exile was recorded live in a New York City studio with minimal editing, and each listen reveals distinct aspects of this soundworld, sure as it will activate new feelings inside you.

Genre categories come after the fact. This album is startlingly present and emotionally open. Many listeners will find it easier to remember how each song made them feel and what each song did to their sense of attention rather than specific melodies.

This is music as a meeting ground and a way of being alive to the world. All the intimacies and deep trust that we understand by the word love combine with all the strangeness and adaptability of exile. The outsiders stay open.

"This project is so dear to me," says Iyer. "Making music with Arooj and Shahzad is nothing less than an out-of-body experience. Even though I'm right there in it, I find myself witnessing the music as if from above. I'm weirdly in awe of our unhurried, mysterious creations; they seem to arrive fully formed from somewhere else. I can't wait for everyone to hear, feel, and live with this record. "

The trio's work is graceful in the common sense: elegance and emotion accompany each movement here. Yet it also manifests the deeper, spiritual sense of grace: a beauty that is generous, free, and unexpected, tapped into a higher power, which it translates and extends.

By creating in real time, without any prior preparations, the three musicians make a collective moment for both themselves and the audience. Remembering their first show, Aftab says, "Vijay and Shahzad were so locked into each other, and it was unclear whether they were doing what I was doing or I was doing what they were doing. We were like a school of fish."

Sunlight dappled through deep water, fluid motions that dissolve individual boundaries and amplify communal energy. Ismaily calls it "a relaxing toward what is." Love In Exile is the power of music, how it moves us and invites us to love.

Trio performing Love in Exile Conert Dates

Mar 31 - Knoxville, TN - Big Ears Music Festival
Apr 14 - North Bethesda, MD - Strathmore - The Music Center
Apr 28 - Burlington, VT - UVM Recital Hall
May 7 - Krems an der Donau, AT - Donau Festival, Minoritenkirche
May 9 - Brussels, BE - Les Nuits Botanique Festival, Notre Dame Church
May 11 - Luxembourg, LU - Neimënster
May 13 - Berlin, DE - XJAZZ! Festival, Emmauskirche
May 25 - Hamburg, DE - Elbphilharmonie
May 29 - Zurich, CH - Moods
May 30 - Utrecht, NL - Tivoli Vredenburg
June 2 - London, UK - Barbican Centre
Jun 26 - Vancouver, BC - Vancouver Jazz Festival
Jun 28 - Ottawa, ON - Ottawa Jazz Festival
Jun 29 - Montreal, PQ - Montreal Jazz Festival
July 27 - North Adams, MA - Bang on a Can's: LOUD WEEKEND 2023 at Mass MoCA
Jul 29 - Katonah, NY - Caramoor Center for the Arts
Sep 14 - New York, NY - Venue TBA
Sep 19 - San Diego, CA - Epstein Family Amphitheatre
Sep 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Venue TBA
Sep 21 - San Francisco, CA - Great American Music Hall
Sep 28 - Tempe, AZ - Tempe Center for the Arts
Sept 29 - Austin, TX - Venue TBA
Sept 30 - Denver, CO - Venue TBA
Oct 4 - Gartner Auditorium at the Cleveland Museum of Art
Oct 5 - Princeton, NJ - Venue TBA
Oct 7 - Blacksburg, VA - Venue TBA
Oct 8 - Boston, MA - Institute of Contemporary Art
Oct 10 - Minneapolis, MN - The Cedar
Oct 11 - Chicago, IL - Venue TBA
Oct 12 - Iowa City, IA - Infinite Dream Festival

*Additional trio performances through October 2023 to be announced*

About the Trio

Backstage after their 2018 debut show in their adopted hometown of New York City, Shahzad Ismaily asked Arooj Aftab and Vijay Iyer to huddle together and reflect on what had just occurred. "We felt it from the first moment," remembers Iyer. "We were mystified and almost silent and said: I don't know what just happened. But we should do that again."

They hadn't prepared material in advance; the potent chemistry surprised even these seasoned collaborators. A shared focus on collective real-time creation allowed them to weave the bass, piano, and vocals into a breathtakingly unified sound.

This was music in the moment. Words couldn't define it, but the audience felt it, and joined the emotional journey. Staying open to spontaneous co-creation became the band's defining approach in the half dozen shows they played before recording their debut album.

Individually, their accolades are substantial - vocalist Arooj Aftab, winner of the 2021 Grammy Award for Best Global Music Performance, wows audiences worldwide with her mesmerizing live shows; MacArthur genius and Grammy nominee Vijay Iyer is one of today's most influential pianists; multi-instrumentalist Shahzad Ismaily's sensitivity and technical acumen has made him a legend among musicians like the late Lou Reed for whom he was a session player. Yet the marvel here is how ego disappears as the three players merge to create a singular, gorgeous sound.

Photo Credit: Ebru Yildiz




Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single Alone Photo
Global Doom Supergroup MMXX Share New Single 'Alone'
First single, 'Alone' is an anthemic five-minute funeral march featuring the unmistakable Mick Moss (Antimatter, Sleeping Pulse). The full three song EP includes the metallic and driving 'Isolation' featuring Mikko Kotamäki (Swallow the Sun), and the melancholic and ethereal 'Echoes' featuring Alicia Nurho.
THE KS Roll The Dice On New Single Chancer Photo
THE K'S Roll The Dice On New Single 'Chancer'
THE K’S - have unleashed their latest single “Chancer”, as they head out on a UK + Ireland headline tour this March. A feel-good indie-rock track filled with buoyant choruses, a pulsating live-ready energy and danceable rhythms made for the big rooms, “Chancer” sees The K’s take a change tack from wistful previous release “Hoping Maybe.'
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park Photo
Daryl Hall to Join Billy Joel at American Express Bst Hyde Park
The two have a storied history together, having worked on numerous projects over the years. And most recently toured the US in 2022 together for 30 shows. Daryl will also be joined by his incredible house band which includes some of the most talented musicians in the industry, that are featured on his web series, ‘Live From Daryl’s Hose’.
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvanas Come As You Are Photo
Young Jimmy Releases Cover of Nirvana's 'Come As You Are'
Young Jimmy has a genre defying sound dubbed HOOD ROCK, showcasing a dynamic rock rhythm in reinterpreted Nirvana classic: 'COME AS YOU ARE'.

From This Author - Michael Major


Stratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited SeriesStratton Leopold & Dax Phelan Embark on New Limited Series
March 20, 2023

Veteran producer Stratton Leopold (“Mission: Impossible III”) and writer/producer/director Dax Phelan (“The Other Side of the Wind”) have teamed up to produce an as-yet-untitled limited series based on one of the most daring prison escapes in history.  
Demi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' SingleDemi Lovato to Release Rock Version of 'Heart Attack' Single
March 20, 2023

Demi Lovato is releasing the rock version of 'Heart Attack.' Originally released in 2013, the song is the lead single from Lovato's fourth studio album, 'Demi.' Listen to a preview of the new single and pre-save and pre-order it now!
Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'Video: Spadei Release New Music Video 'Shine A Light'
March 20, 2023

Filmed by the dynamic producer Kenny 5 Greenbaum of Majic Robot Films, the video showcases the uplifting composition of strings, percussion, and layered vocals with a fantastic voyage of sights and sounds. For Wally Ingram, Spadei’s drummer, 'Left Right Here plays like a soundtrack accompaniment to the film of one's 'real life' journey.
Photos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSWPhotos: Viola Davis & More Attend AIR Premiere at SXSW
March 20, 2023

In attendance was Director/Star Ben Affleck, Stars Matt Damon, Viola Davis, Jason Bateman, Chris Messina, Chris Tucker, Julius Tennon, Writer Alex Convery, Producers Jeff Robinov, Jason Michael Berman and Executive Producers Jordan Moldo, and Jon Weinbach. Check out photos now!
Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'Captain Planet & Jimena Angel Share New Single 'Pembele'
March 20, 2023

In his latest musical offering, Captain Planet collaborates with Colombian singer Jimena Angel to create a scorching slice of classic Afro Latin funk. The song began during a recent tour in South America where Captain Planet was playing some gigs around Santa Marta & Cartagena. 'Pambelé' is out now and available everywhere you stream music.
share