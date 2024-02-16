Ariana Grande & Mariah Carey Release 'Yes, And?' Remix

Ariana Grande has recruited Mariah Carey for a remix of her hit single, "yes, and?," out now.

The remix celebrates one month since Grande first released the original version of the song. It's the lead single for her upcoming seventh studio album, "Eternal Sunshine," out on March 8.

After the upcoming Wicked star changed her profile picture to a framed photo of her eye, Carey changed her profile picture to a similar photo, which Grande posted to her Instagram story, seemingly confirming that the remix could be in the works.

Carey and Grande previously collaborated on a remix of "Oh, Santa!" from the "Queen of Christmas'" beloved holiday album. They performed the song at Madison Square Garden last December.

Grande also recently wrapped filming for the Wicked movie musical adaptation. Watch the teaser trailer for the upcoming film here.

In October 2020, Grande released her sixth studio album, "Positions." The album followed "Thank U, Next" in 2019 and "Sweenter" in 2018. Her other works include "Dangerous Woman," "My Everything," and "Yours Truly." In 2021, Grande won her second Grammy Award for "Rain On Me," her collaboration with Lady Gaga.

Ariana Grande began professionally pursuing her musical career at only eight-years-old. She appeared in the original Broadway cast of Jason Robert Brown's 13: The Musical and played Penny Pingleton in the 2016 NBC live telecast of Hairspray.

Grande is the winner of two Grammy awards, one Brit Award, two Billboard Music Awards, three American Music Awards, nine MTV Video Music Awards, and 26 Guinness World Records.