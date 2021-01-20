Architects Share New Track/Video 'Dead Butterflies'

Today, Architects are thrilled to share "Dead Butterflies," the third single off their forthcoming ninth studio album For Those That Wish To Exist. Accompanying "Dead Butterflies" is a breathtaking music video, filmed at the legendary Royal Albert Hall in London, in November last year.



The groundbreaking Royal Albert Hall performance was streamed live on November 21st, garnering critical acclaim, and setting livestreaming records for the genre. NME gave the performance a perfect 5/5 score, calling Architects "a band at the peak of their talents" and stating that "on the basis of these new songs, they're heading somewhere remarkable indeed."

"Dead Butterflies" follows previously released tracks "Black Lungs" and colossal single "Animals," both of which have amassed 18M+ streams and 8.2M+ YouTube views. Additionally, "Animals" is currently #18 on the MediaBase's Active Rock chart at radio.



On For Those That Wish To Exist, Architects tackle the biggest questions facing the future of our planet with their grandest, most expansive sonic offering yet. On the self-produced record, Architects build upon the band's hallmark post-metalcore and layers a burgeoning influence of electronics and orchestral strings, horns, and choirs. The result is a rich tapestry that transcends the limitations of genre and rewards exploration and immersion in its journey.



The record's 15-tracks hang in a limbo between energizing positivity that it is not too late to correct our collective course and paralyzing negativity of defeatism; where hope and despondency are bed-fellows triggered daily by the simple act of existence. A reflection of human condition, For Those That Wish To Exist calls for all of us to rise to challenge established models and strive for a collective betterment. Such concerns that have long been prevalent in the music of a band who have continually championed and shared their platform with causes such as Sea Shepherd, are outspoken critics of barbaric exercises such as fox hunting, and who focus on sustainability in everything from their touring to merch production.

Watch the video here: