Arcade Fire Announces World Tour for Sixth Album,

Following the universally acclaimed reception to singles "The Lightning I, II" and "Unconditional I (Lookout Kid)," Arcade Fire's "excellent sixth album" (The New Yorker) WE is released to the world in its entirety today, 6th May 2022 via Columbia Records. Available here.



WE's release coincides with the announcement of Arcade Fire's autumn world tour. In the wake of surprise underplays including New Orleans' Toulouse Theatre, New York's Bowery Ballroom, Coachella's Mojave Tent, and a triumphant visit to the UK with the reopening of iconic London venue KOKO, the WE world tour will see the return of the full production Arcade Fire "must-see live act" (Variety) experience to global stages, launching in Dublin on Tuesday, 30th August and running through 1st December in Toronto. The UK leg of the WE tour - featuring special guest Feist - will kick off in Birmingham on 2nd September ahead of shows in Manchester, Glasgow and London's O2 Arena. North America will be treated to very special guest Beck playing a nightly acoustic set, starting 28th October in Washington D.C.



This weekend will see the band make an appearance on Saturday Night Live on 7th May.



Tickets for all tour dates will be on sale to the public beginning Friday, 13th May at 10am local time. Arcade Fire has partnered with PLUS1 (http://www.plus1.org) so that £1/€1/$1 per ticket goes to KANPE (http://www.kanpe.org), and their work bringing support to the most vulnerable communities in Haiti.



For tickets and further information, visit www.arcadefire.com

ARCADE FIRE

'WE' UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES 2022

30 Aug - Dublin, IE - 3Arena *

2 Sept - Birmingham, UK - Utilita Arena Birmingham *

3 Sept - Manchester, UK - AO Arena *

5 Sept - Glasgow, UK - OVO Hydro *

8 Sept - London, UK - The O2 *

11 Sept - Lille, FR - Zenith *

12 Sept - Antwerp, BE - Sportpaleis *

14 Sept - Cologne, DE - Lanxess Arena *

15 Sept- Paris, FR - Accor Arena *

17 Sept - Milan, IT - Mediolanum Forum *

18 Sept - Munich, DE - Olympiahalle *

21 Sept - Madrid, ES - WiZink Center *

22 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

23 Sept - Lisbon, PT - Campo Pequeno *

25 Sept - Bordeaux, FR - Arkea Arena *

26 Sept - Nantes, FR - Zenith de Nantes *

28 Sept - Amsterdam, NL - Ziggo Dome *

29 Sept - Berlin, DE - Mercedes-Benz Arena *

1 Oct - Warsaw, PL - COS Torwar*



North American Tour 2022

10/28/22 - Washington, DC - The Anthem ^

11/1/22 - Camden, NJ - Waterfront Music Pavilion ^

11/4/22 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center ^

11/8/22 - Boston, MA - MGM Fenway Music Hall ^

11/10/22 - Uncasville, CT - Mohegan Sun Arena ^

11/12/22 - Chicago, IL - United Center ^

11/13/22 - Minneapolis, MN - The Armory ^

11/16/22 - Los Angeles, CA - The Kia Forum ^

11/19/22 - San Francisco, CA - Bill Graham Civic Auditorium ^

11/22/22 - Seattle, WA - Climate Pledge Arena ^

11/25/22 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena ^

11/27/22 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place ^

12/01/22 - Toronto, ON - Scotiabank Arena ^



* with special guest Feist

^ with special guest Beck (acoustic)