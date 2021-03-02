Another Planet Entertainment's Management Arm Expands into Los Angeles with Telegraph Road Management

Another Planet Management, the artist management arm of Northern California-based entertainment company Another Planet Entertainment (APE; www.apeconcerts.com) has announced today (March 2) its expansion into Los Angeles with the addition of Telegraph Road Management, helmed by Laurence Freedman. Freedman will head Another Planet's new Southern California office bringing his roster which includes longtime clients Billy Idol, Mike Campbell/The Dirty Knobs and Benmont Tench plus Cherry Glazerr, Miya Folick and Advertisement into the fold.

A seasoned music management professional, Freedman got his start working with Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers and Billy Idol's veteran manager Tony Dimitriades at East End Management. In 2018, Dimitriades segued out of day-to-day management into consulting, leaving his protégé Freedman to form Telegraph Road Management and continue guiding the careers of Billy Idol, Mike Campbell and Benmont Tench. Evan Bright, long-time East End/Telegraph Road manager, will also join Freedman at Another Planet.

Freedman adds, "We're thrilled to be joining Another Planet, an independent, like-minded company I have long admired on a professional and personal level. Together we'll create new opportunities to serve our clients, all of whom are world-class artists deserving of the finest team to support their endeavors."

Another Planet Management, founded by Bryan Duquette, is an offshoot of Another Planet Entertainment headed by CEO Gregg Perloff. The roster includes GRAMMY nominated Tycho and Saint Sinner, Poolside, Amen Dunes, Madeline Kenney, Nap Eyes, Minna Choi as well as recently signed DRAMA and Brijean.

Duquette comments, "As the pandemic continued, I shifted my focus from the promoter side to growing the artist management company to further diversify Another Planet. Los Angeles being a hub of our industry is a natural extension for our business strategically and Telegraph Road immediately gives us a footprint in that community to enhance the business of our existing clients along with the opportunity to sign new clients."

Dan Kasin, General Manager of Another Planet Management who has been with the company since its inception, engineered the deal with Telegraph Road. "For years I've known Laurence as a colleague and friend and over time he has become friendly with so many others here at APE. It's a natural fit. I look forward to combining forces so that we can grow our portfolio of artists by attracting new talent," says Kasin.

With the addition of six clients represented by Telegraph Road, Another Planet Management will now look after 15 artists with offices in the San Francisco Bay Area and Los Angeles. In addition to Freedman and Bright, current Another Planet artist managers Michael Bigham and Sarah Zweig make up the team.

The relationship between APE and Telegraph Road has been long standing, starting with the early days of Gregg Perloff working with Tony Dimitriades to promote countless Tom Petty and The Heartbreakers shows starting in 1978. "I have had the pleasure to work with Laurence while he was with East End Management and Tony Dimitriades and he's one of the best managers out there. Not only does he understand artists with careers that span decades, but he also has a great ear for developing artists in the contemporary space," states Perloff.

Recent highlights from the collective roster include: Billy Idol performs at the Superbowl's TikTok Tailgate with Miley Cyrus; Poolside remixes Billy Idol's "Eyes Without A Face;" DRAMA breaks into Spotify's Viral Top 50 in the US, UK, AU, SE, and more with their collaborative hit "You've Done Enough" with Gorgon City; Brijean releases highly anticipated debut album Feelings on Ghostly International with music video for "Wifi Beach."

The complete Another Planet Management roster is:

Amen Dunes

Benmont Tench

Billy Idol

Brijean

Cherry Glazerr

DRAMA

Madeline Kenney

Minna Choi

Mike Campbell/The Dirty Knobs

Miya Folick

Nap Eyes

Poolside

Saint Sinner

Tycho

Photo Credit: Tycho / Scott Hansen