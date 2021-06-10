Annie Keating's New LP 'Bristol County Tides' Out Now

Brooklyn-based artist Annie Keating has released her latest album Bristol County Tides, a 15 song tour de force - an epic pandemic story of awakening and inspiration - shows this veteran artist at the peak of her powers. Her eighth full-length album, is her most accomplished, inspired, and ambitious to date. A pandemic album of transformation that feels both universal and deeply personal, Bristol County Tides tells an evocative story about finding inspiration and human connection in uncertain times. The album cover offers a painting of the road the artist and her family retreated to during the beginning of the pandemic (in Bristol County, Massachusetts).

Produced by Teddy Kumpel, the inspiration for all songs was born there, amidst the rising and falling tides in an idyllic farm to coast New England town, where deep connections were forged amidst times of isolation.

Taking us on a journey from Brooklyn to the coast, the river to the sea, an artist awakened delivers 15 beautiful, tender songs that capture a heart slowly lit up on the inside, and feel as true as the tides themselves. Keating is a gifted storyteller who can evoke a joyful summer afternoon one moment, and break your heart open the next.

Lucinda Williams. John Prine. Bob Dylan. Allison Krauss. Willie Nelson. Johnny Cash. Bonnie Raitt. Emmylou Harris. Patty Griffin. This is a short list of the musicians Keating has been compared to over the last 15 years. She writes and sings like a woman who knows deep down that heartache is the price of hope, and she can make us believe-in that way that only the best artists can-that all of it is worth the cost. She's shared the bill with the likes of John Hiatt and Bon Iver, toured internationally many times in a dozen countries.

Photo Credits: Ehud Lazin