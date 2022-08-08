Annie DiRusso Confirms Five Headlining Tour Dates Surrounding Declan McKenna's Zeros Tour

On the heels of Annie DiRusso's first headlining tour, which sold out shows in cities including Boston, Brooklyn, Chicago, Los Angeles, and Nashville, she has confirmed five additional headlining dates surrounding her 15-dates supporting Declan McKenna on his "Zeros USA" Tour.

DiRusso will headline shows in Vancouver, Phoenix, Minneapolis, Charlotte, and Oxford, and tickets for these dates will go on sale to the general public on Friday, August 12 at 10am local time.

DiRusso will support Declan Mckenna on his "Zeros USA" tour which will kick off on September 25th at Seattle's Showbox SoDo, and tickets are on sale here now. Annie shares about the upcoming tour, "I initially found Declan's music when I was 15 around the buzz of 'Brazil.' I became a huge fan, watched everything he had out on the internet at the time and listened to What Do You Think About the Car? on repeat when it came out. I always dreamed of opening for him and even cold emailed his team in high school in an effort to support him when he came to the New York area. His music solidified how impactful lyrics could be for me."

Annie DiRusso will share her new single "Call It All Off" on August 17th. "'Call It All Off' is about losing yourself in someone or something and trying to reenter the world once that chapter closes," she shares.

"Recently I was so caught up in a relationship that I didn't realize I had alienated myself from friends, family and the good things right in front of me. When I realized how much I missed, I found myself wanting to just give up & "call it all off" rather than reconnect with the outside world. Releasing this song is a good reminder that there's life on the other side."

Annie DiRusso is a Nashville based indie-rock artist born in NYC, who wears the influence of both of these cities on her sleeve. She blends buzzing garage rock guitars and high-energy performances with a pop-infused flair.

The magic she creates in her hooks and melodies is apparent in her eight previously released singles, quickly turning casual listeners into hardcore fans. Followers waited patiently to see Annie's raucous live show over the pandemic months, and were given the opportunity in the past year, where she supported Sara Kays and SAMIA.

She concluded her first headline tour in June, selling out most of the dates, and heads out with Declan McKenna this fall. Annie is currently working on new music at a studio in NYC and plans to release new song "Call It All Off" on August 17th and more throughout the year.

Annie DiRusso Tour Dates (New Dates In Bold)

Friday 9/23 - Vancouver, BC at Fox Cabaret

Sunday 9/25 - Seattle, WA at Showbox SoDo^

Tuesday 9/27 - San Francisco, CA at Regency Ballroom^ SOLD OUT

Thursday 9/29 - Los Angeles, CA at The Fonda Theatre^ SOLD OUT

Friday 9/30 - San Diego, CA at Humphrey's Concerts By The Bay^ SOLD OUT

Sunday 10/ 1 - Phoenix, AZ at Rebel Lounge

Monday 10/3 - Denver, CO at Gothic Theatre^ SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10/5 - Minneapolis, MN at 7th St Entry

Thursday 10/6 - Chicago, IL at Metro ^ SOLD OUT

Friday 10/7 - Columbus, OH at KEMBA Live!^

Monday 10/9 - Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg^ SOLD OUT

Monday 10/10 - Brooklyn, NY at Music Hall of Williamsburg^ SOLD OUT

Tuesday 10/11 - Cambridge, MA at The Sinclair^ SOLD OUT

Wednesday 10/12 - Washington D.C. at 9:30 Club^ SOLD OUT

Friday 10/14 - Atlanta, GA at Variety Playhouse^ SOLD OUT

Saturday 10/15 - Charlotte, NC at Neighborhood Theatre - Side Room

Sunday 10/16 - Madison, TN (Nashville) at Eastside Bowl^

Tuesday 10/18 - Austin, TX at Empire Garage & Control Room^

Wednesday 10/19 - Dallas, TX at The Studio at the Factory^

Thursday 10/20 - Houston, TX at Warehouse Live - The Ballroom^

Saturday 10/22 - Oxford, MS at Proud Larry's

Thursday 11/3 - Nashville, TN at Briston Maroney Presents Paradise Festival @ 6:00pm

^Supporting Declan McKenna Zeros Tour USA