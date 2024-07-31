Anna Shoemaker Releases New Track 'Fields'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Indie-pop starlet Anna Shoemaker has released her latest sing-along track, "Fields." Written at the top of 2024 - the track embodies the essence of self-reflection, fresh starts and throwing away the trash.

About the song, Anna says: “At the beginning of the year everyone makes their resolutions, personally, I wanted to drink less, be less anxious, be less annoying, stay on track with my goals, YOU KNOW, all the normal things!! "Fields" was written that first week of January. It's about leaving the things that don't serve you behind so you can move into the future.”

Known for her combination of alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and heart on a bloody sleeve lyricism, Anna’s songs vividly capture the turmoil, charm, and introspection of young adulthood. Anna’s live shows also take on an air of youthfulness - they are like going to a birthday sleepover – you stay up all night having fun and walk out with tons of new friends and deeper connections.

This fall, Anna will be supporting Joe P on his headline tour, kicking off September 19 in Ferndale, MI. All dates are listed below and HERE.

FALL TOUR WITH JOE P 2024

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag

Friday, September 20, 2024 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop

Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&r Music Bar

Monday, September 23, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon

Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall

Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater

Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - The Shredder

Monday, September 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel

Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish

Monday, October 7, 2024 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy

Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge

Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips

Monday, October 14, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In

Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell Stage

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Union Stage

Monday, October 21, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom

Thursday, October 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest (World Cafe Live)*

Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison

Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge

Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music

Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall

Friday, December 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl

*Festival Performance, Not Supporting Joe P

Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni

Comments