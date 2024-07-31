Anna Shoemaker Releases New Track 'Fields'

This fall, Anna will be supporting Joe P on his headline tour, kicking off September 19 in Ferndale, MI.
Indie-pop starlet Anna Shoemaker has released her latest sing-along track, "Fields." Written at the top of 2024 - the track embodies the essence of self-reflection, fresh starts and throwing away the trash.
About the song, Anna says: “At the beginning of the year everyone makes their resolutions, personally, I wanted to drink less, be less anxious, be less annoying, stay on track with my goals, YOU KNOW, all the normal things!! "Fields" was written that first week of January. It's about leaving the things that don't serve you behind so you can move into the future.”
Known for her combination of alt-leaning production, intoxicating pop melodies, and heart on a bloody sleeve lyricism, Anna’s songs vividly capture the turmoil, charm, and introspection of young adulthood. Anna’s live shows also take on an air of youthfulness - they are like going to a birthday sleepover – you stay up all night having fun and walk out with tons of new friends and deeper connections.
This fall, Anna will be supporting Joe P on his headline tour, kicking off September 19 in Ferndale, MI. All dates are listed below and HERE.
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Ferndale, MI - The Magic Bag
Friday, September 20, 2024 - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop
Saturday, September 21, 2024 - Columbus, OH - A&r Music Bar
Monday, September 23, 2024 - Madison, WI - High Noon Saloon
Tuesday, September 24, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall
Wednesday, September 25, 2024 - Saint Louis, MO - Off Broadway Nightclub
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Denver, CO - Marquis Theater
Sunday, September 29, 2024 - Boise, ID - The Shredder
Monday, September 30, 2024 - Portland, OR - Polaris Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Chop Suey
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel
Saturday, October 5, 2024 - Anaheim, CA - House of Blues Anaheim - The Parish
Monday, October 7, 2024 - West Hollywood, CA - The Roxy
Tuesday, October 8, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge
Wednesday, October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Sister
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Fort Worth, TX - Tulips
Monday, October 14, 2024 - Birmingham, AL - Saturn
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Nashville, TN - Exit/In
Wednesday, October 16, 2024 - Atlanta, GA - Masquerade - Hell Stage
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Washington, DC - Union Stage
Monday, October 21, 2024 - New York, NY - Bowery Ballroom
Thursday, October 24, 2024 – Philadelphia, PA – Philly Music Fest (World Cafe Live)*
Sunday, December 1, 2024 - Toronto, Ontario - The Garrison
Tuesday, December 3, 2024 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground - Showcase Lounge
Wednesday, December 4, 2024 - Portland, ME - Portland House of Music
Thursday, December 5, 2024 - Boston, MA - Brighton Music Hall
Friday, December 6, 2024 - Philadelphia, PA - Brooklyn Bowl
*Festival Performance, Not Supporting Joe P
Photo credit: Josefine Cardoni
