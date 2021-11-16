Ann-Margaret Shares New 'Rockin Around the Christmas Tree' Single

It has been awhile since one of Hollywood's brightest lights and star of the film classics such as Bye Bye Birdie and Viva Las Vegas, Ann-Margret, has gifted the world with new musical recordings.

So what better time than Christmas for the woman once dubbed the "female Elvis Presley" to return to the medium that launched her epic career? Ann-Margret is happy to announce the release of her brilliant and vivacious new version of "Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree" today on all digital platforms. With special guest, southern blues icon Sonny Landreth, joining in the fun, these two artists have crafted a vibrant rendition of a holiday favorite that seems tailor-made for Ann-Margret's sultry voice.

The track presages a new full-length album that Ann-Margret has been hard at work on and will be released in 2022. The project will pair her with several stellar guest artists including Bobby Rydell (who co-starred in Bye Bye Birdie), Blondie's Clem Burke, Wrecking Crew member Don Randi, rockabilly superstar Danny B. Harvey and more!

Listen to the new single here: