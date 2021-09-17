Andy McKee Releases New EP 'Symbol' With Tribute to Prince

Acclaimed guitarist Andy McKee has released "Symbol", his first new collection of studio recordings in nearly a decade, via Mythmaker Records in conjunction with Cruzen Street Records. In addition to the album, McKee is releasing his cover of Prince's "Purple Rain" complete with a music video.

In 2012, McKee played alongside Prince in his band on the "Welcome 2 Australia" tour with the song being one of the setlist highlights. This release of "Purple Rain" will celebrate the 37th anniversary of the song's September 1984 original street date.

"I had originally come up with the 'Purple Rain' arrangement to open the shows while I was on tour with Prince in Australia," recalls McKee. "I have played it occasionally since then while touring and figured I should finally get a recording of it down. One thing that I learned from Prince while we were on the road is that we both really admire Joni Mitchell. I used that as a reference when trying to describe what I do. Although some of what I do on the guitar is technically demanding, I don't ever really want that to overshadow the music."

Watch McKee's "Purple Rain" music video here: