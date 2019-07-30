Andy Clockwise Shares New Single THE LUCKY ONES With Flood Magazine

Andy Clockwise is showing himself to be not only having an exciting 2019 but a prolific one with the release of his third single "The Lucky Ones" from his new triple album War Stories dropping in the future when, as the artist puts it, "the time is right." The official video for "The Lucky Ones" premiered at Flood Magazine and the track is also available on all digital streaming platforms.. With the opening line If Rock and Roll is dead, then shoot me in the head "The Lucky Ones" is another Anthemic defiant anthem by a master of the human condition and sonic craftsmen. Mix Tears for Fears and Joshua tree U2 in a modern bowl of Bowie's Low and we have the Australian/LA Local Hero's Anti-establishment mantra "The Lucky Ones.

Listen to the new one here:





Andy Clockwise mixes all aforementioned influences with what has become hi signature sound from his Los Angeles based "Basement Studios", a mixture of new wave heartland with a tinge of australian 80s pub rock and electronica, sounding nostalgic at the same time as ultimately new. The song also introduces Rosa Pullman on the chorus, sounding always soulful deep and angelic.



Andy's recent singles spurred a buzz of four sold out nights at "Hotel Electric" in LA and word on the street that Andy's new opus is going to delight and surprise us. Not only that but his live shows are better than ever and are something to behold! Clockwise may have just proved that these years of perfecting his craft is about to pay off for all of us, big time.



Clockwise crafted the album War Stories by himself mostly but also with friend Omar Yakar Jr.engineering and co-producing (War On Drugs, Perfume Genius) when he got back to Los Angeles to finish it at Boulevard Recordings (Pink Floyd The Wall, Fleetwood Mac Rumours).



Not only is the song a journey, but check out the video below shot on clockwise farm in the middle of winter. With the rest shot in griffith park and in his basement in LA. "I gave my sister and my brother in law a camera each, lit three small fires around us and played the song all afternoon. It's called not overthinking it, modern music could use a little more of that these days I'd say" as you can see it's an energetic homage to 80s MTV music videos like Big Country or Pictures of You.



To celebrate over the next two months of more music coming out and Andy Clockwise is getting ready to take it on the road and will be doing a special one-off intimate show in his birth city of Sydney at Wayward's on August the 23 and The Echo in LA on September 11 for his concert series "Hotel Electric". Known for his legendary, inclusive & verbose shows (think LCD Soundsystem meets Nick Cave), Andy Clockwise has fostered a loyal local & international fan base and a well-deserved reputation as an artistic wunderkind of the new generation of independent musicians.





