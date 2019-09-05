Andrew Bird Releases 'Manifest' Single, North American Tour Resumes
After recently confirming his new role in FX's Emmy® Award-winning limited series Fargo,Andrew Bird debuts the "Manifest" single today, featuring a new version of the song recorded with a string quintet alongside the album version-listen here. Taken from his critically acclaimed new album, My Finest Work Yet, "Manifest" reflects on the evolution of mankind and climate change-Rolling Stone praises, "Andrew Bird unspools an ambitious take on the circle of life." Check out his "Making Manifest" video here.
Additionally, Bird's headline North America tour kicks off September 13 in Pittsburghwith performances following in DC, NewYork, Portland, Seattle and more. The tour will find Bird joined by a variety of guests including Meshell Ndegeocello, Hiss Golden Messenger, Chicano Batman, Madison Cunningham and a co-headline date in Boston withCalexico and Iron & Wine. Prior to the tour, Bird will make several appearances atAmericanafest in Nashville, including a performance and discussion with special guest John C. Reilly on Thursday, September 12. See below for the full list of dates.
Bird is also unveiling the details of his annual "Gezelligheid" concerts this winter with a four-night residency at Chicago's Fourth Presbyterian Church from December 9 through 12. The intimate performances will take place on the heels of Bird's worldwide tour in support of My Finest Work Yet. A Dutch term that loosely translates to "cozy," the Gezelligheid performances concentrate mainly on instrumental violin pieces amplified by Bird's signature giant Victrola horns. Tickets are on sale this Friday, September 6. Special guest Madison Cunningham to join.
Andrew Bird is an internationally acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer who has released fifteen records to date. Recording and touring extensively, Bird has performed around the world at festivals and renowned institutions including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall. A TED Talks presenter, a New Yorker Festival guest and an op-ed contributor for the New York Times, Bird will also debut on the cast of Fargo's forthcoming season airing on FX in 2020. Bird's newest album, My Finest Work Yet, is out now on Loma Vista Recordings.
ANDREW BIRD LIVE
September 11
Nashville, TN
Station Inn
September 12
Nashville, TN
Sound Stage Studios
September 13
Pittsburgh, PA
Roxian Theatre‡
September 14
Washington, DC
The Anthem‡
September 16
Philadelphia, PA
The Fillmore‡
September 17
Brooklyn, NY
Kings Theatre‡
September 18
Brooklyn, NY
Brooklyn Steel‡
September 20
North Adams, MA
FreshGrass Music Festival
September 21
Boston, MA
Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion**
September 23
Toronto, ON
Danforth Music Hall
September 24
Cleveland, OH
Masonic Auditorium
September 25
Detroit, MI
Masonic Temple Theatre
September 26
Milwaukee, WI
Riverside Theater
September 27
St. Paul, MN
Palace Theatre
October 17
Vancouver, BC
Vogue Theatre††
October 18
Portland, OR
Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall††
October 19
Seattle, WA
Paramount Theatre††
October 21
Davis, CA
Mondavi Center††
October 22
Oakland, CA
Fox Theater††
October 24
San Diego, CA
House of Blues§
October 26
Phoenix, AZ
The Van Buren§
December 9
Chicago, IL
Fourth Presbyterian Church§
December 10
Chicago, IL
Fourth Presbyterian Church§
December 11
Chicago, IL
Fourth Presbyterian Church§
December 12
Chicago, IL
Fourth Presbyterian Church§
‡-with Chicano Batman
**-Co-headline with Calexico and Iron & Wine
††-with Meshell Ndegeocello
§-with Madison Cunningham