Andrew Bird Releases 'Manifest' Single, North American Tour Resumes

After recently confirming his new role in FX's Emmy® Award-winning limited series Fargo,Andrew Bird debuts the "Manifest" single today, featuring a new version of the song recorded with a string quintet alongside the album version-listen here. Taken from his critically acclaimed new album, My Finest Work Yet, "Manifest" reflects on the evolution of mankind and climate change-Rolling Stone praises, "Andrew Bird unspools an ambitious take on the circle of life." Check out his "Making Manifest" video here.

Additionally, Bird's headline North America tour kicks off September 13 in Pittsburghwith performances following in DC, NewYork, Portland, Seattle and more. The tour will find Bird joined by a variety of guests including Meshell Ndegeocello, Hiss Golden Messenger, Chicano Batman, Madison Cunningham and a co-headline date in Boston withCalexico and Iron & Wine. Prior to the tour, Bird will make several appearances atAmericanafest in Nashville, including a performance and discussion with special guest John C. Reilly on Thursday, September 12. See below for the full list of dates.

Bird is also unveiling the details of his annual "Gezelligheid" concerts this winter with a four-night residency at Chicago's Fourth Presbyterian Church from December 9 through 12. The intimate performances will take place on the heels of Bird's worldwide tour in support of My Finest Work Yet. A Dutch term that loosely translates to "cozy," the Gezelligheid performances concentrate mainly on instrumental violin pieces amplified by Bird's signature giant Victrola horns. Tickets are on sale this Friday, September 6. Special guest Madison Cunningham to join.

Andrew Bird is an internationally acclaimed musician, songwriter and composer who has released fifteen records to date. Recording and touring extensively, Bird has performed around the world at festivals and renowned institutions including Carnegie Hall, Sydney Opera House and Walt Disney Concert Hall. A TED Talks presenter, a New Yorker Festival guest and an op-ed contributor for the New York Times, Bird will also debut on the cast of Fargo's forthcoming season airing on FX in 2020. Bird's newest album, My Finest Work Yet, is out now on Loma Vista Recordings.

ANDREW BIRD LIVE

September 11

Nashville, TN

Station Inn

September 12

Nashville, TN

Sound Stage Studios

September 13

Pittsburgh, PA

Roxian Theatre‡

September 14

Washington, DC

The Anthem‡

September 16

Philadelphia, PA

The Fillmore‡

September 17

Brooklyn, NY

Kings Theatre‡

September 18

Brooklyn, NY

Brooklyn Steel‡

September 20

North Adams, MA

FreshGrass Music Festival

September 21

Boston, MA

Rockland Trust Bank Pavilion**

September 23

Toronto, ON

Danforth Music Hall

September 24

Cleveland, OH

Masonic Auditorium

September 25

Detroit, MI

Masonic Temple Theatre

September 26

Milwaukee, WI

Riverside Theater

September 27

St. Paul, MN

Palace Theatre

October 17

Vancouver, BC

Vogue Theatre††

October 18

Portland, OR

Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall††

October 19

Seattle, WA

Paramount Theatre††

October 21

Davis, CA

Mondavi Center††

October 22

Oakland, CA

Fox Theater††

October 24

San Diego, CA

House of Blues§

October 26

Phoenix, AZ

The Van Buren§

December 9

Chicago, IL

Fourth Presbyterian Church§

December 10

Chicago, IL

Fourth Presbyterian Church§

December 11

Chicago, IL

Fourth Presbyterian Church§

December 12

Chicago, IL

Fourth Presbyterian Church§

‡-with Chicano Batman

**-Co-headline with Calexico and Iron & Wine

††-with Meshell Ndegeocello

§-with Madison Cunningham





