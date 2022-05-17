Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power The Band Release New Single 'Cosmic Quiver'

Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power The Band's new transformational single "Cosmic Quiver" is out now.

"Cosmic Quiver" is a song that draws upon the deep and mysterious energies of the universe celebrating the Wisdom Eye of Creation. Through music, Ananda aims to help us all open our own divine vision. Listeners will delight in the song's exuberant energy and the artist's uplifting performance.

Ananda's journey began in the punk music scene where she became the lead singer in an all girl band that put her on the road with bands like the Clash and Blondie. But that road came to end as Ananda Xenia Shakti chose another path that opened it's doors through the teachings of yoga. Since then, Ananda has never looked back and her previous 5-song EP, "Love Is Where You Are" was met with open arms by a world ready for love and change.

Today Ananda takes her high-spirited energy and love and directed it towards creating transformational music. As Ananda Xenia Shakti & Love Power The Band, the collaboration are creating what they call "Music for Body and Soul, Vibrational Healing and Celebrating the Festival of Life." Love Power the Band perform a rare musical experience called "Interactive Music." The audience becomes part of the band. The audience is given their own vocal part of the song that one of the background vocalists helps them with. It a magical experience of breaking the division between performer and audience, and ignite the soul to experience we are "One."

As a founding member of the B-Girls, Ananda (known then as Xenia Holliday) played guitar and sang in one of the original girl-punk groups of the late '70s. As their popularity grew, the band relocated from Toronto to NYC, where they played the hotspots and toured numerous times with The Clash. Signed to Bomp! Records, the band sang back-up on Blondie's smash album "AutoAmerican" as well as Stiv Bators' solo album.

Ananda's spiritual awakening came while living in NYC. She made a huge life decision and left the B-Girls to pursue yoga and the spiritual principals of life, with a firm inner commitment to merge modern music and ancient life teachings.

She is the Creative Director and founder of Choose Love Karmic Readings, in which she acts as a conduit of Higher Realms wisdom for clients and through which she receives healing 'Poetry' similar to the style of Rumi that she transforms into song. She is also international Yoga Trainer, founding Sananda yoga training courses since 2004.

Sananda Yoga, offers classical esoteric yoga, and specializes in "The Feminine Art of Yoga" - A "Deep Empowerment for Women" in all of their natural expressions: Strength, Grace, Spiritual Awakening, Vibrancy, Compassion, Love , One-Pointed Focus, Revelry, Tender Heartedness, Intelligence, Divine Moods, and Being the Crucible for your Evolution, Freedom of Expression In Body Mind And Heart, Beauty, Womb Wisdom.

For more information, please visit onlyloveisreal.love.