Amigo The Devil Releases 'Bridge City Sessions (Live)' EP & Hits The Road With Dropkick Murphys And Clutch

Dark folk singer/songwriter Amigo The Devil has released his new "Bridge City Sessions (Live)" featuring live tracks from his critically acclaimed album "Everything Is Fine" across all digital platforms including iTunes, Apple Music, and Spotify. The effort was recorded while on tour when Amigo The Devil stopped by the Bridge City Sessions studio in Portland, OR to perform four acoustic tracks including "Cocaine and Abel," "First Day Of The End Of My Life," "I Hope Your Husband Dies" and "One Kind of People". "Bridge City Sessions (Live)" is currently available online at https://fanlink.to/bridgecitysessions.

Following a month-long tour supporting Dropkick Murphys, Amigo The Devil will re-join the band for a second stint on the road this September alongside Clutch and Hatebreed. Before joining the tour, Amigo The Devil will be performing a series of one-off Festival dates, including stops at Woodstock 50, Rock USA, and Louder Than Life. Full dates can be found listed below or at www.amigothedevil.com.

With the successful release of "Everything Is Fine", the debut full-length studio album from Amigo The Devil (born under the name Danny Kiranos) last October-which entered the Billboard Americana Folk charts in the Top 30 at #27-Kiranos has captivated listeners with his ability to make otherwise grisly lyrical content, such as serial killers and death, seem easygoing. Take for example his hit single "Hell And You," which has amassed 1.8+ million streams on Spotify and sparked a cult movement of hundreds of fans worldwide inking its lyrics on their skin. Amigo The Devil possesses what LA Weekly described as "one of the most unique voices in music...a sepulchral beauty, acid wit and ingenious arrangements."

Amigo The Devil also recently re-released his debut EP, "Volume 1", on vinyl. The vinyl features the EP's 10 tracks that have been completely remastered and is available now at amigothedevil.indiemerch.com.

AMIGO THE DEVIL 2019 TOUR DATES:

JUL 18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park

JUL 20 - Berwyn, IL @ Wire

JUL 21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

JUL 22 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

JUL 24 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

JUL 25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

JUL 26 -Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

JUL 27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

JUL 28 -Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

AUG 18 - Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

SEP 20 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

SEP 21 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

SEP 24 - Raleigh, NC @Red Hat Amphitheater

SEP 25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

SEP 26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

SEP 27 - Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Fair and Expo Center

SEP 28 - Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds

SEP 29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

SEP 30 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

OCT 01 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

OCT 03 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For the Arts

OCT 04 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre

OCT 05 - Broomfield, CO @ 1stBANK Center

OCT 06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center





