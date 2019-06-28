Amigo The Devil Announces Headline Tour With King Dude

After releasing a new EP "Bridge City Sessions (Live)", Dark folk singer/songwriter Amigo The Devil has announced the tour dates for his upcoming headlining tour across America with King Dude and Twin Temple. In September Amigo The Devil will hit the road supporting Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, and Hatebreed for a month before the headlining tour kicks off October 11th in San Antonio, TX. Full dates can be found listed below or at www.amigothedevil.com.

"Bridge City Sessions (Live)" was recorded while on tour when Amigo The Devil stopped by the Bridge City Sessions studio in Portland, OR to perform four acoustic tracks including "Cocaine and Abel," "First Day Of The End Of My Life," "I Hope Your Husband Dies" and "One Kind of People".

With the successful release of "Everything Is Fine", the debut full-length studio album from Amigo The Devil (born under the name Danny Kiranos). Amigo The Devil has captivated listeners with his ability to make otherwise grisly lyrical content, such as serial killers and death, seem easygoing. Take for example his hit single "Hell And You," which has amassed 1.8+ million streams on Spotify and sparked a cult movement of hundreds of fans worldwide inking its lyrics on their skin. Amigo The Devil possesses what LA Weekly described as "one of the most unique voices in music...a sepulchral beauty, acid wit and ingenious arrangements."

Amigo The Devil also recently re-released his debut EP, "Volume 1", on vinyl. The vinyl features the EP's 10 tracks that have been completely remastered and is available now at amigothedevil.indiemerch.com.

AMIGO THE DEVIL 2019 TOUR DATES:

7/18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park

7/20 - Berwyn, IL @ Wire

7/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme

7/22 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater

7/24 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents

7/25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater

7/26 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater

7/27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

7/28 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion

8/18 - Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50

9/20 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center

9/21 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena

9/24 - Raleigh, NC @Red Hat Amphitheater

9/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre

9/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company

9/27 - Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Fair and Expo Center

9/28 - Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds

9/29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater

9/30 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom

10/01 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live

10/03 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For the Arts

10/04 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre

10/05 - Broomfield, CO @ 1stBANK Center

10/06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center

10/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

10/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak

10/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos

10/15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street

10/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/17 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar

10/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade

10/19 - Ashville, NC @ Mothlight

10/20 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge

10/22 - St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill

10/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room

10/24 - Denver, CO @ The Marquis

10/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

10/26 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic

10/27 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub

10/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Tractor

10/30 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre

10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's

11/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent

11/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile

11/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda

11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Dada

11/19 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown

11/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B

11/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade

11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro On the Floor

11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch

11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner

11/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

11/27 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place

11/28 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus

11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room

11/30 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair

12/01 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom

12/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage

12/04 - Durham, NC @ Monaco

12/06 - Louisville, KY @ Terry Harper

12/07 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers





