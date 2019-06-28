Amigo The Devil Announces Headline Tour With King Dude
After releasing a new EP "Bridge City Sessions (Live)", Dark folk singer/songwriter Amigo The Devil has announced the tour dates for his upcoming headlining tour across America with King Dude and Twin Temple. In September Amigo The Devil will hit the road supporting Dropkick Murphys, Clutch, and Hatebreed for a month before the headlining tour kicks off October 11th in San Antonio, TX. Full dates can be found listed below or at www.amigothedevil.com.
"Bridge City Sessions (Live)" was recorded while on tour when Amigo The Devil stopped by the Bridge City Sessions studio in Portland, OR to perform four acoustic tracks including "Cocaine and Abel," "First Day Of The End Of My Life," "I Hope Your Husband Dies" and "One Kind of People".
With the successful release of "Everything Is Fine", the debut full-length studio album from Amigo The Devil (born under the name Danny Kiranos). Amigo The Devil has captivated listeners with his ability to make otherwise grisly lyrical content, such as serial killers and death, seem easygoing. Take for example his hit single "Hell And You," which has amassed 1.8+ million streams on Spotify and sparked a cult movement of hundreds of fans worldwide inking its lyrics on their skin. Amigo The Devil possesses what LA Weekly described as "one of the most unique voices in music...a sepulchral beauty, acid wit and ingenious arrangements."
Amigo The Devil also recently re-released his debut EP, "Volume 1", on vinyl. The vinyl features the EP's 10 tracks that have been completely remastered and is available now at amigothedevil.indiemerch.com.
AMIGO THE DEVIL 2019 TOUR DATES:
7/18 - Oshkosh, WI @ Ford Festival Park
7/20 - Berwyn, IL @ Wire
7/21 - Grand Rapids, MI @ Pyramid Scheme
7/22 - Covington, KY @ Madison Theater
7/24 - Asbury Park, NJ @ House Of Independents
7/25 - Hartford, CT @ Webster Theater
7/26 - Poughkeepsie, NY @ The Chance Theater
7/27 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
7/28 - Bangor, ME @ Darling's Waterfront Pavilion
8/18 - Watkins Glen, NY @ Woodstock 50
9/20 - Springfield, MA @ MassMutual Center
9/21 - Erie, PA @ Erie Insurance Arena
9/24 - Raleigh, NC @Red Hat Amphitheater
9/25 - Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Metro Credit Union Amphitheatre
9/26 - Birmingham, AL @ Avondale Brewing Company
9/27 - Louisville, KY @ Kentucky Fair and Expo Center
9/28 - Louisville, KY @ Highland Festival Grounds
9/29 - Detroit, MI @ Masonic Temple Theater
9/30 - Chicago, IL @ Aragon Ballroom
10/01 - Maplewood, MN @ Myth Live
10/03 - Moorhead, MN @ Bluestem Center For the Arts
10/04 - Council Bluffs, IA @ Westfair Amphitheatre
10/05 - Broomfield, CO @ 1stBANK Center
10/06 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Union Event Center
10/11 - San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger
10/12 - Houston, TX @ White Oak
10/13 - New Orleans, LA @ Santos
10/15 - West Palm Beach, FL @ Respectable Street
10/16 - Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/17 - Tampa, FL @ Crowbar
10/18 - Atlanta, GA @ Masquerade
10/19 - Ashville, NC @ Mothlight
10/20 - Nashville, TN @ Mercy Lounge
10/22 - St Louis, MO @ Blueberry Hill
10/23 - Kansas City, MO @ Riot Room
10/24 - Denver, CO @ The Marquis
10/25 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
10/26 - Boise, ID @ The Olympic
10/27 - Bend, OR @ Volcanic Theatre Pub
10/29 - Seattle, WA @ The Tractor
10/30 - Portland, OR @ Hawthorne Theatre
10/31 - San Francisco, CA @ Slim's
11/01 - Los Angeles, CA @ Regent
11/02 - Mesa, AZ @ The Nile
11/16 - Austin, TX @ Barracuda
11/17 - Dallas, TX @ Dada
11/19 - Omaha, NE @ Slowdown
11/20 - Minneapolis, MN @ Studio B
11/21 - Milwaukee, WI @ X Ray Arcade
11/22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro On the Floor
11/23 - Detroit, MI @ Loving Touch
11/24 - Columbus, OH @ Skully's Music Diner
11/26 - Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop
11/27 - Toronto, ON @ Lee's Place
11/28 - Montreal, QC @ Petit Campus
11/29 - Buffalo, NY @ Rec Room
11/30 - Boston, MA @ Sinclair
12/01 - New York City, NY @ Bowery Ballroom
12/03 - Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage
12/04 - Durham, NC @ Monaco
12/06 - Louisville, KY @ Terry Harper
12/07 - Memphis, TN @ Growlers