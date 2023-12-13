Americana Duo The Glass Hours Share New Single From Their Debut LP

Their self-titled nine-song debut album will be released by Cornelius Chapel Records in early 2024.

Dec. 13, 2023

The Glass Hours are American songwriters Brad Armstrong and Megan Barbera. Their music blurs between Sunday afternoon country-folk and the golden age of the 1970s.

Their self-titled nine-song debut album will be released by Cornelius Chapel Records in early 2024. With the exception of Sue Westcott on fiddle (Chet Atkins, Tom Jones), the album was written, performed, recorded and produced by Brad and Megan in Brad's home studio in Red Hook, New York.

Like much of the work they've done in their respective solo careers, the new album dances between this and that, drinking from the same wells as Gram Parsons and Emmylou Harris, Tom Waits and Lucinda Williams. The songs go where they want to go; Brad and Megan simply try to stay out of the way.

Although it is nearly impossible, in this new world of niche artistry, not to pick a genre camp and pitch a tent, The Glass Hours seem intent on trying. Yet, there is a thread that ties the whole thing together: the constant tension and tapestry of their voices harmonizing. Every song on The Glass Hours was written with the idea of this harmony and interaction, point and counterpoint.  Two voices trying to come together as one.

Combining influences from Megan's mountain roots and Brad's southern roots, The Glass Hours is currently based in New York's Hudson Valley. Prior to forming The Glass Hours, Megan and Brad have written, performed and recorded for various independent projects. Megan's songs have been licensed worldwide to brands such as Naturalizer Shoes and San Miguel Beverage Co. Brad was a member of Alabama's Dexateens, 13ghosts and Maria Taylor's touring band, and has supported artists like Jason Isbell, Alabama Shakes, Drive-By Truckers, John Moreland, Meat Puppets, Azure Ray and Magnolia Electric Company, among many others. 

The Glass Hours will be available on vinyl, CD and DSPs on March 1st, 2024 via Cornelius Chapel Records. Click here to stream/purchase their new single “Scarlet Tongues" and to pre-order their self-titled album.

THE GLASS HOURS 2024 SOUTHERN TOUR DATES:

Feb. 16 - Chattanooga, TN - Cherry Street Tavern

Feb. 17 - Florence, AL - Lava Room

Feb. 20 - Tuscaloosa, AL - Druid City

Feb. 21 - Greenville. MS - Sunstroke

Feb. 22 - Water Valley, MS - Voyagers Rest

Feb. 23 - Tupelo , MS - Blue Canoe

Feb. 24 - Cleveland, MS - Hey Joes



