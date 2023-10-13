American Teeth Release 'Green Thumb'

American Teeeth's debut album We Should Be Having Fun is out now via Fearless Records.

By: Oct. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More Photo 1 Broadway Streaming Guide: October 2023 - Where to Watch THE GILDED AGE Season Two & More
Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One Photo 2 Interview: Eddie Redmayne Reflects on Why the London Cast Recording of CABARET Is Like One You've Never Heard
Music Review: Singer Sings A Sexy, Slinky, Slithery Single With Natalie Douglas' New Relea Photo 3 Natalie Douglas Fans Can TRUST Her New Single To Entertain
THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date Photo 4 THE KELLY CLARKSON SHOW Sets New York City Premiere Date

American Teeth Release 'Green Thumb'

American Teeth, the sonic alter ego of Elisha Noll, has shared "Green Thumb." 

The track is the latest in a flurry of highly personal and deeply impactful tracks from American Teeth. In the summer, he shared "Hospital" and "Waiting Room," two new vulnerable tracks that told the story of his complicated relationship with and losing his father.

American Teeth's latest release "Green Thumb" digs deep into the heart of self-therapy through the lens of gardening. With a rich family history rooted in farming and a personal connection to cultivating life, this track is a moving testament to the power of nature to heal the soul. "Green Thumb" blossoms with emotion, offering listeners a musical sanctuary for growth and reflection.

"Growing up, my dad always spent time working in the garden," American Teeth says. "I would join him sometimes, and noticed it was one of his outlets for self-care. A form of meditation. I fill my home with plants, so I'm a self-proclaimed green thumb. I feel like it's one way I connect with him now that he's gone."

Noll has quickly risen in the ranks as in-demand songwriter. Check out this playlist of songs he has worked on for The Jonas Brothers, Nessa Barrett, Illenium, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more.

American Teeeth's debut album We Should Be Having Fun is out now via Fearless Records.



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album Photo
Nadia Struiwigh Releases New Album

Nadia Struiwigh's fourth album 'Birds Of Paradise' is out now on Dekmantel Records. Celebrating the interconnected strands of electronica, the album combines electro, techno, ambient, and jungle to create a reflection of the symbiotic relationship between contrasting elements.

2
Jake Shears Releases Last Man Dancing Remixes EP Photo
Jake Shears Releases 'Last Man Dancing' Remixes EP

Having scooped two Olivier Awards for his Tammy Faye musical earlier this year, with music from Shears and Elton John, news followed that Jake would soon be making his own West End debut. He has joined the cast of theatrical phenomenon ‘Cabaret’ at the Kit Kat Club from September 25th, starring alongside Self Esteem (aka Rebecca Lucy Taylor).

3
Skepta Releases New Single Cant Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy) Photo
Skepta Releases New Single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)'

Skepta releases new single 'Can't Play Myself (A Tribute To Amy)' - an atmospheric and evocative house track sampling 'Tears Dry On Their Own' in collaboration with the Amy Winehouse Foundation.

4
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo Photo
Henck Conrey & Andre Lotter Release Debut Single As New Pop Duo

Henck Conrey and André Lotter, collectively known as the impressive male duo MAN, is set to ignite the airwaves once again with their brand-new single, VUUR EN VLAMME. The highly anticipated single marks a thrilling return for the duo after seven years and promises to deliver a fresh sound that's been eagerly awaited by fans.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks Video
Watch Olivia Rodrigo Perform a Secret Show With New 'GUTS' Tracks
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance Video
Watch a Preview of Maria Callas' Restored Paris 1958 Performance
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love' Video
Watch Jennifer Hudson & Reneé Rapp Sing 'Dangerously in Love'
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
THE BOOK OF MORMON
HADESTOWN
Ticket Central SHOP BROADWAY
JAJA'S AFRICAN HAIR BRAIDING
THE SHARK IS BROKEN