American Idol Alum Adem Dalipi Shares New Single 'Nothing I Wouldn't Do'

Chicago-based pop artist Adem Dalipi releases his new jazz-infused single "Nothing I Wouldn't Do." As a self-taught blues composer and American Idol alum, Dalipi showcases his unique blend of pop and striking vocal talent on the new single. With swooning lyrics, "Nothing I Wouldn't Do" will have you on your feet celebrating the warmth and excitement of love.

"While I was writing the tune, the chorus came naturally. I knew I wanted something that would push my vocals, and I bursted out the name of the song, instantly loving the direction I was going in. 'Nothing I Wouldn't Do' is based around falling into a love that you would do anything to continue. From the moment you meet that person, you instantly knew they were the one that you would 'walk a thousand miles' to be with," Dalipi said in a statement.

Chicago-based Adem Dalipi is a blues-influenced Pop/RnB artist and producer, in the style of John Mayer, Charlie Puth, and Shawn Mendes, and recently became a Yamaha Guitar Ambassador. After attending the 2015 Chicago Blues Fest, Dalipi became enthralled with the blues and was particularly moved by Buddy Guy's rain-soaked yet blistering performance. After the set, Dalipi took it upon himself to study the blues genre and some of the greats.

In 2019, he caught the attention of a producer from American Idol and was invited to audition for the long-running television series. Dalipi impressed the judges throughout the audition process and was even awarded the Golden Ticket to Hollywood week, where he met other artists and performed in front of Lionel Richie, Luke Bryan and Katy Perry.

Dalipi has been featured on Cleveland.com, the Daily Herald, Good Day Stateline, Chicago SoundCheck, and was even a Featured Artist on the Chicago Music Guide, just to name a few. More recently, his song "Sixth St." was spun on WCGO radio 95.9, and his music has received airplay on Chicago's Radio Station WLUW 88.7 and Rockfords "#1 Hit Music Station" 97ZOK.

Listen to the new single here: