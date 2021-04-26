Amber Donoso Releases Acoustic Version Of New Single 'Candela'

Rising Chilean-British reggaeton artist, Amber Donoso will release her next single 'Candela' on Friday 30th April. The release will continue to develop the Latin-inspired sound that has come to define Amber's artistry throughout this last year. In the run up to the release of 'Candela', Amber has released an acoustic version of the song via her YouTube channel.

The upcoming release of 'Candela' sees Amber embrace her Latin American influences, singing in both Spanish and English over an electrifying beat that's sure to be played in clubs across both continents this summer.

The upcoming single itself is produced by famed engineers Daniel Tenorio and Ricardo Quintero, who are responsible for some of the biggest hits in pop and reggaeton over recent years, 'Candela' is influenced by artists as diverse as Bad Bunny, Selena, Natti Natasha and Gwen Stefani.

Singing confidently in both Spanish and English, Amber breaks barriers between genres, bringing together diverse sounds to produce something that reflects not only her Latin background, but her unique personality: luminous, bold and beautiful, Amber's music shines as brightly as she does.

Written specifically from her perspective as a woman, Amber has stated that this track is aimed at empowering women to find power in themselves, while showcasing the strength of femininity. Dynamic, contemporary, emotive and sensual, 'Candela' embodies Amber's approach to music while providing her audience with a tantalising glimpse of what to expect from her this year.

'Candela' will be released on 30th April via all streaming platforms.

