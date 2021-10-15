Amanda Cunningham Releases Debut EP 'From the Chair'

Singer/songwriter Amanda Cunningham is partnering with Crooked Run Brewery to host a mental health benefit concert on October 17th in support of the Warrior Music Foundation (WMF). The benefit concert, debuting songs from Cunningham's EP From the Chair, will be held at Crooked Run Brewery in Sterling, VA.

Doors open at 1pm, and the show starts at 2pm. All ticket proceeds go directly to WMF, and Crooked Run Brewery will be donating 15% of all revenue earned during the event. Cunningham will be joined by fellow artist Courtney King (a veteran herself), and instrumentally backed by the popular local cover band Hit Parade. Click here to purchase tickets online.

October is Mental Health Awareness Month, and it's a cause that's near and dear to Cunningham. Her debut EP titled "From the Chair" is heavily influenced by her own struggles as a young mother recovering from mental health issues like postpartum depression and anxiety.

"I write songs all the time as a therapeutic outlet to get out all the thoughts and feelings that run through my head on a daily basis," says Amanda Cunningham, "which is why I'm so excited that my EP release event on October 17th will be able to help others - especially veterans and those with such high rates of mental health issues - learn to express themselves through music as well. Every $35 raised is a music lesson or music therapy session provided to a veteran to help them safely and creatively learn the tools to express themselves through music."

From the Chair is a 4 song EP about Cunningham's journey of self-healing and therapy to come to terms with her postpartum depression, being a young mother, her struggles with mental health, and how to move forward.

The EP was written with fellow songwriters over virtual songwriting sessions during the 2020 pandemic. Vocals were recorded in Cunningham's home studio, and production was completed virtually with Chris Clarke in London. The extremely personal songs give voice to many young women who struggle with similar mental health issues, are trying to make sense of their life choices, and are working to heal their emotional trauma. Available on all streaming platforms Friday, October 15.

Cunningham grew up in Westminster, MD and now lives in Reston, VA. She studied African-American history and worked in Digital Marketing for several years before recently deciding to follow her dream of pursuing a full-time music career. Her music has been described as "deep, soulful vocals with raw, gritty honesty that allow listeners to feel effortlessly understood and connected to the voice behind the music."

Listen to the new EP here: