Alvvays Announce New Album 'Blue Rev' & Share New Single 'Pharmacist'

Blue Rev will be released via Polyvinyl on October 7th. 

Jul. 6, 2022  

The world has been patiently waiting for the return of one of indie rock's most beloved and treasured bands. Today, Alvvays are pleased to be putting everyone out of their misery, announcing the new album Blue Rev which will be released via Polyvinyl on October 7th.

At least the five-year wait was worthwhile: Blue Rev doesn't simply reassert what's always been great about Alvvays but instead reimagines it. They have, in part and sum, never been better. There are 14 songs on Blue Rev, making it not only the longest Alvvays album but also the most harmonically rich and lyrically provocative.

Alvvays are also releasing new song "Pharmacist," the first song on the album and an exciting jumping off point for what is sure to be one of the albums of the year. Last month they teased their return by announcing their 2022 fall tour. The tour will start in Chicago this October and hit all major US markets. They are also scheduled to play Courtney Barnett's 'Here and There Festival' in August. All dates are listed below.

Listen to the new single here:

2022 Tour Dates

08/16 - Chicago, IL @ Here and There Festival - The Salt Shed

10/14 - Chicago, IL @ Riviera Theatre $

10/15 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave. $

10/18 - Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot $

10/19 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory $

10/20 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom $

10/21 - Eugene, OR @ McDonald Theatre $

10/22 - Seattle, WA @ The Moore Theatre $

10/24 - Arcata, CA @ Arcata Theatre Lounge $

10/26 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/27 - San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore $

10/29 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Wiltern $

10/30 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park $

11/02 - Austin, TX @ Stubb's Waller Creek Amphitheater $

11/04 - Houston, TX @ White Oak Music Hall - Downstairs $

11/05 - Dallas, TX @ The Studio at The Factory $

11/07 - Atlanta, GA @ Variety Playhouse $

11/08 - Nashville, TN @ Marathon Music Works $

11/09 - Asheville, NC @ Orange Peel $

11/11 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club $

11/12 - Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall $

11/15 - New Haven, CT @ College Street Music Hall $

11/16 - New York, NY @ Kings Theater $

11/18 - Boston, MA @ Roadrunner $

$ w/ Slow Pulp



