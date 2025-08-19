Alternative R&B Artist Jenevieve Sets 'The Crysalis Tour'

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following the release of her new album CRYSALIS, Alternative R&B star Jenevieve has officially announced her first North American headline run - “The CRYSALIS Tour”. The 14-date trek will bring her style to intimate venues across the U.S. and Canada this fall.

The tour kicks off October 22 in Dallas, TX at the Cambridge Room at the House of Blues and makes stops in major cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping November 19 in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room. Ticket presales begin Wednesday August 20th, 10am local time and will run through Thursday August 21st, 10pm local time. General on sale begins Friday August 22nd at 10am local time. Tickets will be available at here.

In 2020, Jenevieve released her breakout hit “Baby Powder,” which has since surpassed 175 million global streams. Her 2021 debut project, DIVISION, and 2022 follow-up EP, RENDEZVOUS, also earned critical acclaim.

THE CRYSALIS TOUR

10/22 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at the House of Blues

10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade

10/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry

10/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg

10/29 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair

11/02 – Washington, DC – Union Stage

11/04 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground

11/06 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean

11/09 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver

11/12 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey

11/13 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre

11/16 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop

11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex

11/19 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room

Photo Credit: Moisnomois