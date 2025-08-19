Alternative R&B Artist Jenevieve Sets 'The Crysalis Tour'

The tour kicks off on October 22 in Dallas, TX, at the Cambridge Room at the House of Blues.
Following the release of her new album CRYSALIS, Alternative R&B star Jenevieve has officially announced her first North American headline run - “The CRYSALIS Tour”. The 14-date trek will bring her style to intimate venues across the U.S. and Canada this fall.
The tour kicks off October 22 in Dallas, TX at the Cambridge Room at the House of Blues and makes stops in major cities including Atlanta, Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago, San Francisco, Los Angeles, and more, before wrapping November 19 in San Diego, CA at the Voodoo Room. Ticket presales begin Wednesday August 20th, 10am local time and will run through Thursday August 21st, 10pm local time. General on sale begins Friday August 22nd at 10am local time. Tickets will be available at here.
In 2020, Jenevieve released her breakout hit “Baby Powder,” which has since surpassed 175 million global streams. Her 2021 debut project, DIVISION, and 2022 follow-up EP, RENDEZVOUS, also earned critical acclaim.
10/22 – Dallas, TX – Cambridge Room at the House of Blues
10/24 – Atlanta, GA – Purgatory at The Masquerade
10/27 – Philadelphia, PA – The Foundry
10/28 – Brooklyn, NY – Music Hall of Williamsburg
10/29 – Boston, MA – The Sinclair
11/02 – Washington, DC – Union Stage
11/04 – Toronto, ON – The Drake Underground
11/06 – Chicago, IL – Subterranean
11/09 – Denver, CO – Meow Wolf Denver
11/12 – Seattle, WA – Chop Suey
11/13 – Portland, OR – Hawthorne Theatre
11/16 – San Francisco, CA – Rickshaw Stop
11/17 – Los Angeles, CA – Echoplex
11/19 – San Diego, CA – Voodoo Room
Photo Credit: Moisnomois
