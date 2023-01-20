Alt-Rock Quartet the Heavy Hours Release Long-Awaited Album

Cincinnati-based alternative rock quartet The Heavy Hours celebrate the release of their new self-titled album via BMG.

The album packs an emotional punch from the very first chord, fusing larger-than-life melodies and epic choruses with soulful, sophisticated songcraft and remarkably universal lyrical spirit.

The album was recorded in the Catskill Mountains of upstate New York and produced by Simone Felice (The Lumineers, Matt Maeson, The Avett Brothers) and David Baron.

This new self-titled release marks the follow up to the group's Gardens album released last year.

The Heavy Hours album is available for purchase on vinyl, streaming and download HERE.

To date, The Heavy Hours have performed and toured with the likes of Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats, The Brook and The Bluff, Fitz and the Tantrums, Wilderado Motherfolk, Brett Dennen, Big Head Todd and the Monsters, Galactic and more.

