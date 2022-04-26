Aloe Blacc & Big Gigantic Share New Song

Genre-bending Boulder, CO-based duo Big Gigantic have announced the upcoming release of their long-anticipated eighth studio album, Brighter Future 2, featuring many special guests, including Aloe Blacc, Vic Mensa, GRiZ, Kota the Friend, and many more.

The album arrives everywhere on Friday, June 10. Pre-orders/pre-saves are available now. A limited-edition vinyl is available for pre-order at the official Big Gigantic webstore.

Brighter Future 2 is heralded by today's premiere of a stirring new single that sees Big Gigantic reuniting with GRAMMY® Award-nominated singer/songwriter, rapper Aloe Blacc for the first time in more than a decade. The high-flying new banger, "Keep On Rising (Feat. Aloe Blacc)," is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.

"Our 'I Need A Dollar' remix really kicked off our career," says Big Gigantic's Dominic Lalli, "so it was great to reconnect with Aloe Blacc on our new song, 'Keep On Rising.' Aloe's lyrical storytelling and energy are such a perfect match for the Big Gigantic sound. It's an anthem for positivity, rising above, believing in yourself, and never giving up on your dreams, which we think is needed in the world now, more than ever."

"I love making songs that can inspire and uplift people," says Aloe Blacc. "Working on 'Keep On Rising' with Big Gigantic was a great opportunity to bring another motivational anthem to the world."

Brighter Future 2 has already been preceded by a pair of mesmerizing new singles, including "Deja Vu (Feat. KOTA The Friend)" and Big Gigantic's most recent collaboration with shapeshifting maestro GRiZ, "Open Your Mind," both available now for streaming and download. Official music videos are streaming now at YouTube.

"Open Your Mind" marks the latest chapter in Big Gigantic and GRiZ's longtime creative relationship following such fan favorites as "Daily Routine," "Power," "C'mon," and the 2015 smash, "Good Times Roll," the latter now boasting over 40M worldwide streams after garnering more than two dozen top tier sync placements, including Apple, ESPN, and more.

Big Gigantic will celebrate Brighter Future 2 with a wide-ranging live schedule, including a number of newly announced summer dates beginning July 6 at Salt Lake City, UT's The Complex, and then continuing through the month.

Spotify presales begin Tuesday, April 26 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through Thursday, April 28 at 10:00 pm (local). Local/venue presales begin Thursday, April 28 at 10:00 am (local) and continue through Thursday, April 28 at 10:00 pm (local). All remaining tickets will be released to the general public on Friday, April 29 at 10:00 am (local). For complete details and ticket availability, please see here.

In addition, Big Gigantic recently announced Rowdytown X, their 10th annual headline event set for September 23 and 24 at Morrison, CO's iconic Red Rocks Amphitheatre. The two-day festival will see headline performances from Big Gigantic alongside sets by special guests including Joyride, INZO, and Biicla (September 23) and Mitis, Jantsen, and MZG (September 24). Tickets are on sale now here. What's more, a very special East Coast Rowdytown event is set for July 30 at Brooklyn, NY's The Brooklyn Mirage at Avant Gardener, on sale now here.

Big Gigantic have also slated a number of top-billed festival appearances, including Albuquerque, NM's SOMOS DREAMGLOW (Saturday, May 14), Chillicothe, IL's Summer Camp Music Festival (May 27-29), Rothbury, MI's Electric Forest (Sunday, June 26), and Long Pond, PA's Elements Music & Arts Festival (Sunday, August 22). Additional dates will be announced.

Listen to the new single here:

BIG GIGANTIC LIVE TOUR DATES 2022

MAY

14 - Albuquerque, NM - SOMOS DREAMGLOW @ Balloon Museum Albuquerque

27-29 - Chillicothe, IL - Summer Camp Music Festival



JUNE

26 - Rothbury, MI - Electric Forest 2022



JULY

6 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex *

7 - Reno, NV - Bally's Lake Tahoe Casino Resort *

8 - San Francisco, CA - The Warfield *

9 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium *

10 - Phoenix, AZ - The Van Buren *

13 - Oklahoma City, OK - OKC Farmers Market *

14 - Kansas City, MO - Midland Theatre *

15 - Omaha, NE - The Waiting Room *

16 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore *

20 - Indianapolis, IN - Egyptian Room at Old National Centre *

21 - Pittsburgh, PA - Stage AE *

23 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore *

24 - Covington, KY - Madison Theater *

27 - Buffalo, NY - Town Ballroom *

28 - Boston, MA - The Roadrunner Boston *

29 - Washington, DC - Echostage *

30 - Brooklyn, NY - Rowdytown @ The Brooklyn Mirage *



AUGUST

22 - Long Pond, PA - Elements Music & Arts Festival



SEPTEMBER

23 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre

24 - Morrison, CO - Rowdytown X @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre



* NEW DATES