Almost Monday Release Summer's Feel-Good Indie Anthem 'she likes sports'

Californian trio almost monday have released the sun-soaked indie tune ‘she likes sports’ (via Polydor Records/Hollywood Records). Destined to soundtrack festival summers, it’s a track which simply came out of having fun.

“It sparked from us taking breaks from time in the studio working on the album to go play tennis. We were just having fun with the track and lyrics not caring too much about the outcome and it ended up becoming an odd head turner of a song that we love!”, said almost monday.

The band’s forthcoming debut album, DIVE, is set to be released 25th September, the date the trio also play London’s Eventim Apollo as part of their UK/EU tour with The Driver Era. The tour comes after a successful North & South American leg with the band and will include six UK dates between its launch in Lisbon, Portugal on 14th September and it’s conclusion in Oslo, Norway on 27th October. almost monday will also play Manchester’s Neighbourhood Festival on 5th October.

Hailing from San Diego, California where they have garnered a reputation for infectious melodies and a DIY aesthetic, almost monday draw inspiration from their coastal surroundings and the SoCal music scene, but have a translantic, upbeat indie sound for fans of Good Neighbours, Declan McKenna and Dayglow. They have supported the likes of Kings of Leon, Joywave, Dayglow, The Regrettes and more, having just wrapped on a US support tour with AJR alongside mxmtoon,



almost monday have been making waves across the US festival circuit (Lollapalooza, BottleRock, Life Is Beautiful, Bonnaroo, Firefly, Governor’s Ball), quickly gaining traction with empowering anthems such as ‘broken people’, which propelled them into the Top 20 at Alternative Radio and saw the track remixed by Sofi Tukker. Elsewhere, ‘sun keeps on shining’ was the official song of the 2022 Vans US Open of Surfing.



The band work with producers Mark Needham (Fleetwood Mac, The Killers) and Simon Oscroft (Declan McKenna, The Aces, One Republic), and have seen their feel-good indie garner over 400 million streams. almost monday have been declared Ones To Watch by GQ, Amazon Music and Alt Press, were a VEVO DSCVR Artist, and have seen consistent support from Zane Lowe.

