Almost Monday Announce New Show Dates in North and South America

Today, California-based indie-pop trio almost monday announced a new set of tour dates including a Mexico and South American run with The Driver Era this Spring and a headline show in New York City in June.

Praised by critics for their lively and infectious festival performances in 2021, the band will continue their festival run, appearing at Governor's Ball, WonderBus Music & Arts Festival and Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival this year.

The band is set to tease unreleased tracks at the upcoming dates along with their new single "sunburn", which has all the makings for the song of the summer. With its addicting beat and funky guitar licks, the new single carries on the band's signature California sound.

After countless garage jams, D.I.Y. gigs in the back of a surf shop, and innumerable hours writing together, almost monday bottle California sunshine in their funky basslines, ecstatic choruses, and danceable grooves. The band, first emerging in 2020, has racked up more than 84 million overall streams, uplifting audiences everywhere in the process.

Originally from San Diego, the trio-Dawson Daugherty (vocals), Cole Clisby (guitar) and Luke Fabry (bass)-crafted their 2020 debut EP don't say you're ordinary in Brooklyn and Los Angeles with producers Mark Needham (The Killers, Fleetwood Mac) and Simon Oscroft (The Naked and Famous, DREAMERS). It ignited a string of buzzing anthems, beginning with "parking lot view" and "come on come on."

Meanwhile, the lead single "broken people," and the Sofi Tukker remix, crystallized their sun-kissed signature style with a bold bass bounce and empowering refrain as it cracked the Top 20 at Alternative Radio. Along the way, they've attracted a growing fan base through a combination of danceable rhythms and uplifting hooks.

In 2021, they set the stage for their second EP til the end of time with "live forever," receiving praise from Alternative Press, Forbes, People, GQ Australia, Earmilk, Flaunt, Ones To Watch, and more.

The band followed it with a new single "cool enough," made their festival debut at Lollapalooza, Bonnaroo, BottleRock and Firefly, and graced stages with Kings of Leon, Dayglow, Walk The Moon and Joywave. Now, almost monday continue to accelerate their momentum with their new single "sunburn" and remain the consummate purveyors of future-facing California pop.

For tickets to the upcoming dates below, please visit here.

Listen to the new single here:

almost monday 2022 Tour Dates

5/7: Santa Ana, CA @ The Constellation Room-

5/13: Mexico City @ Pabellon Cuervo*

5/16: Santiago, Chile @ Teatro Cariola*

5/18: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix*

5/19: Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix*

5/21: Sao Paolo, Brazil @ Cine Joia*

6/11: New York, NY @ Governor's Ball~

6/13: New York, NY @ Mercury Lounge

6/15: Pittsburgh, PA @ Stage AE

6/16: Columbus, OH @ The Basement

6/18: Chicago, IL @ 101WKQX / PIQNIQ~

6/20: Cleveland, OH @ Grog Shop

8/26-28: Columbus, OH @ WonderBus Music & Arts Festival~

11/18-20: San Diego, CA @ Wonderfront Music & Arts Festival~

- with Ultra Q

* with The Driver Era

~ Festival