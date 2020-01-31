Ally Brooke Unveils New Music Video for 'No Good'
Multiplatinum singer-songwriter Ally Brooke has unveiled the video for her infectious new single "No Good" (available now via Latium Entertainment/Atlantic Records). Inspired by her stint of blockbuster performances on the recently wrapped season of ABC's Dancing With The Stars, the new video arrives following the announcement of her debut headline Time To Shine Tour 2020, with a total of 19 dates confirmed including shows slated for New York, NY's Gramercy Theatre on March 16th and Los Angeles' El Rey Theatre on April 7th.
Fresh for the dancefloor, "No Good" was penned by an all-star team including JHart (Justin Bieber, Little Mix), Danny Majic (G-Eazy, OneRepublic), Sermstyle (DemiLovato, Trey Songz) & Madison Love (Kim Petras, Zara Larsson), sampling the Kelly Charles classic "You're No Good for Me" for an anthem of independence and resilience. Ally made her TV debut performance of the single on ABC's Good Morning America in November 2019, in addition to a festive performance on The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration. With the past few months having been nothing short of incredible for the San Antonio, TX native, Ally also ended the year on a high with performances on the Miss Universe 2019 pageant, Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade & the opening of the Pasadena Tournament of Roses Parade with Farruko on New Year's Day.
2019 marked the beginning of an illustrious solo career for Ally Brooke, highlighted by the release of her explosive debut single "Low Key" featuring Tyga and sophomore single "Lips Don't Lie" featuring A Boogie Wit da Hoodie. Praised as "undeniable" by Stereogum and "straight fire" by Cosmopolitan, "Low Key" charted top 20 on Top 40 radio and the Billboard Pop Chart - in addition to seeing Ally make her solo TV debut on The Late Late Show with James Corden. Meanwhile, "Lips Don't Lie" was deemed "another earworm that's sure to ignite dance floors" by Harper's BAZAAR and a "natural fit (...) showcasing her impressive range" by Billboard. Ally has also built up an impressive resume of genre-bending collaborations including "Higher" with Matoma, "Vámonos" with Kris Kross Amsterdam & Messiah, "Perfect" with Topic and "Look At Us Now" with Lost Kings & ASAP Ferg.
Having amassed over 200 million collective worldwide streams, Ally Brooke is only just getting started - with more music coming this year.
ALLY BROOKE LIVE:
March 6 - Chicago, IL @ House of Blues
March 9 - Toronto, ON @ Mod Club
March 10 - Detroit, MI @ The Shelter
March 12 - Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall
March 14 - Huntington, NY @ The Paramount
March 16 - New York, NY @ Gramercy Theatre
March 18 - Philadelphia, PA @ The Foundry
March 19 - Baltimore, MD @ Baltimore Soundstage
March 20 - Washington, DC @ Union Stage
March 22 - Atlanta, GA @ The Loft at Center Stage
March 24 - Fort Lauderdale, FL @ Revolution Live
March 25 - Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live
March 27 - Dallas, TX @ Cambridge Room at House of Blues
March 28 - Houston, TX @ Bronze Peacock at House of Blues
March 29 - San Antonio, TX @ The Aztec Theatre
March 31 - Phoenix, AZ @ Aura
April 2 - San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall
April 5 - San Diego, CA @ House of Blues
April 7 - Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre