Allie X Drops 'Galina' Track and Reveals Second Leg of US 2024 Tour

Pop savant Allie X teams up with renowned Honduran-American singer-songwriter-producer Empress Of on a new version of “Galina” – a track from Allie’s fifth studio album, Girl With No Face. After performing the track live on her sold-out summer tour, Allie was inspired to produce a new version of “Galina,” featuring Empress Of where she sings her part in a higher key, upping the energy and employing synth bass lines inspired by early Madonna. As she puts her own spin on the first verse with her velvety vocals, Empress Of also finds herself under Galina’s spell.

Allie X said, “Empress Of is an artist I’ve admired for many years and it felt like the right collaboration for this song, which is an exploration of maternal and mystical relationships between women.”

Naming the album version of “Galina” as one of “The Best Songs of 2024 So Far,” Rolling Stone said, “[Galina] is a synth-filled banger and a standout on the Eighties-inspired album.” Retro Pop Magazine noted, “Galina is another gem; slinky and featuring all the twinkly synthesisers you could want, it’s an anthemic, late-night boogie with chaotic energy delivered in spades.”

Allie has also announced the Weird World Tour, the second leg of her 2024 tour. The fall headline run will take her across the U.S., hitting 18 new markets and bringing her back to Boston and Chicago to play larger venues. Violet Chachki – who featured on Allie’s “Mistress Violet,” praised as “transfixing and provocative” by NPR – will open on the tour. See below for itinerary. Artist Presale tickets will be available at 12 PM EST TODAY, August 28th. General tickets will be available on sale at 10 AM local time the following day, August 29th. Tickets can be purchased HERE.

In this Vogue feature, Allie shared exclusive snapshots from the first leg of her 2024 tour, which was her biggest headline outing yet. Praising her opening night performance, Illinois Entertainer observed, “If there’s one thing Allie X can guarantee is to make you dance.” She continued to earn rave reviews as she traveled across North America and to the U.K.. Brooklyn Vegan marveled, “Allie X brought pop catharsis to Racket.” Allston Pudding noted, “She served up an offering of soaring operatic vocals, driving synth, and unabashed style as she blazed through the setlist.”

Girl With No Face is an upbeat rollercoaster ride through the darkest parts of Allie’s mindscape, transcribed in her signature sardonic wit. The 11-song project is her first self-produced album, and includes “Weird World,” “Girl With No Face,” “Black Eye,” and “Off With Her Tits.” The latter gained instant cult status within the queer community and garnered millions of streams in the weeks following its release. Girl With No Face was named as one of the best albums of 2024 so far by The Boston Globe, Cosmopolitan, Brooklyn Vegan, Dig! and The AV Club, among others.

EUPHORIA observed, “Girl With No Face… might be considered her magnum opus.” People hailed the album as “a raw and thrilling body of alt-pop music.” The Line of Best Fit declared, “Allie X’s Girl With No Face is a brilliantly bonkers thrill-ride.”

Over the past decade, Allie X has cemented herself in the pop pantheon as one of music’s sharpest, most insightful, and trendsetting artists, producers, and songwriters, having written hits with luminaries like Troye Sivan, Mitski, BTS, and many more. Now with the release of Girl With No Face, Allie continues to demonstrate a bold, singular visual and sonic palate and a command seemingly light years ahead of the competition.

Girl With No Face Tour Dates:

Oct 31 – Boston, MA – Paradise Rock Club

Nov 1 – Philadelphia, PA – Foundry

Nov 2 – Asbury Park, NJ – Asbury Lanes

Nov 3 – Towson, MD – Recher Theatre

Nov 6 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

Nov 8 – Atlanta, GA – Variety Playhouse

Nov 9 – Nashville, TN – The Mil

Nov 10 – Charlotte, NC – The Underground

Nov 11 – Raleigh, NC – Lincoln Theatre

Nov 13 – Pittsburgh, PA – Spirit

Nov 14 – Cincinnati, OH – Bogarts

Nov 15 – Columbus, OH – The Bluestone

Nov 16 – Cleveland, OH – House of Blues

Nov 18 – Indianapolis, IN – The Vogue

Nov 19 – Detroit, MI – St Andrew

Nov 21 – Madison, WI – Majestic

Nov 22 – Minneapolis, MN – Varsity

Nov 23 – Chicago, IL – The Vic

Nob 26 – Austin, TX – Empire Garage

Nov 27 – Ft. Worth, TX – Tannahill’s Tavern

Photo Credit: Dylan Perlot

Comments