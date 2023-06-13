Allah-Las Drop Two New Singles From Next Album & Tour Dates

They share the first taste of the new album via the lead single and LP opener, “The Stuff,” b/w the title track “Zuma 85.”

By: Jun. 13, 2023

POPULAR

Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video Photo 1 Video: Idina Menzel Drops 'MOVE' Music Video
Cynthia Weil Passes Away; 'On Broadway' Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL: THE CAROLE KING Photo 2 Cynthia Weil, Songwriter Featured in BEAUTIFUL, Passes Away at 82
Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30 Photo 3 Olivia Rodrigo Hints at New Single on June 30
Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia New York 103.5 KTU's 'KTUphoria 2023' Photo 4 Kylie Minogue to Headline iHeartMedia's 'KTUphoria 2023'

Allah-Las Drop Two New Singles From Next Album & Tour Dates

Los Angeles’ Allah-Las have announced the October 13 release of their new album, Zuma 85. Today they share the first taste of the new album via the lead single and LP opener, “The Stuff,” b/w the title track “Zuma 85.”

The glammy and electronic strut “The Stuff” signals the start of a new era for Allah-Las, and finds the band reinventing itself in defiance of the algorithmic categorization and robotic sterility. Showing another side of the album the instrumental “Zuma 85” features field recordings with chimes that precede Manuel Göttsching (Ash Ra)-style guitars, which drift aquatically over a motorik rhythm and hazy synths.  

Sharing a name with “Zuma 85” is a photo of an abandoned house by California photographer John Divola. Selected by Correia, the band’s resident photography head and album art designer, it juxtaposes a visage of man-made chaos against the natural beauty of the West Coast. It served as an unspoken reference point for the album, a symbolic totem indicative of a new era. 

“‘The Stuff’ is a tongue-in-cheek ode to rock tropes and nostalgic sentiments in the music world, including stereotypes of musicians and various trends in music,” says the band.

Allah-Las have confirmed Summer and Fall Tour dates that include headline shows and festival dates across the US, Mexico and Europe. The tour kicks off June 15 in Oslo, NO and concludes November 18 in San Francisco, CA. Along the way they wll play at New York City’s Rockaway Beach on August 4 at the Rockaway Beach Hotel and at The Lodge Room in Los Angeles on November 15 and November 16. All announced shows are listed below and tickets are available here

Zuma 85 is being released via the band’s own label, Calico Discos, in partnership with Innovative Leisure, which released earlier defining statements from the band including the eponymously named Allah-Las (2012) and Worship The Sun (2014).   

The pandemic induced downtime of 2020-2022 opened up space for the band members to focus on their own lives and interests, and the time to re-envision what creative processes could look like. When it came time to reconvene, a sense of looseness proved pivotal. Instead of bringing finished songs to the studio, they entered the picturesque Panoramic House recording in Stinson Beach with sketches, ideas, and riffs.

Working with co-producer Jeremy Harris (White Fence, Devendra Banhart, Ty Segall) they shaped and crafted the new songs in real time over three sessions, which were then mixed in Los Angeles by frequent collaborator Jarvis Taveniere (Woods, Avalanches, Purple Mountains).

It was clear from the get go the bucolic environment—observed through picture windows overlooking Stinson Beach and Bolinas Bay—would be conducive to creating the first statement from Allah-Las 2.0. “We got in real late that first night of the first session,” Michaud says. “It was around midnight. We had a quick intro and Jeremy had a bottle of wine. We had a little and he said, ‘You wanna start recording?’”

They did. And when the group reassembled the following morning to listen back, they found the sparkling and stutter--stepped “Right On Time” mostly done. It was unlike anything the band had ever recorded but felt entirely natural. “Everything just worked,” Michaud says. “That studio just pulls it out of you.”

Zuma 85 finds the Allah-Las departing familiar territory and embracing the influence of late-era Lou Reed and John Cale, the ‘70s mutant pop of Peter Ivers and early Eno and Roxy Music, and textures borrowed from Japanese pop and loner-folk obscurities. There are kosmische zones, like the Popol Vuh-evoking “Hadal Zone,” anthemic and electronic boogies like “The Stuff” and “Sky Club,” and arch prog on tunes like “GB BB” and “Smog Cutter.” 

For the last 15 years, Allah-Las have alchemically melded surf rock washes with folk rock jangle and rock, building up their lauded music podcast, Reverberation Radio, and record label, Calico Discos, in the process. A lot has changed since the group first bonded over psych rock vinyl in the back room at Amoeba Records in the late aughts and Zuma 85 finds the quartet facing a new world with a wealth of new sounds.  

Allah-Las are Matthew Correia (drums/vocals), Spencer Dunham (bass, guitar, vocals), Miles Michaud (guitar, organ, vocals), and Pedrum Siadatian (guitar, synth, vocals).

Allah-Las Tour Dates

6/15 - 17 - PiP Fest - Oslo, NO 

6/16 - Bergenfest (Bergenhus Fortress & Castle) - Bergen, NO 

6/17 - Pumpehuset - Copenhagen, DK 

6/20 - Slaktkrykan - Stockholm, SE 

6/22 - Selección Sonora @ Centro Cultural Ágora - A Coruna, Galicia, ES 

6/23 - Dabadaba - Donosti, ES 

6/24 - Tomavistas - Madrid, ES 

6/25 - Wheels & Waves - Biarritz, FR 

6/28 - Zeltival @ Tollhaus - Karlsruhe, DE 

8/3 - Levitate - Boston, MA 

8/4 - The Rockaway Hotel - Queens, NY 

8/30 - Mascotte - Zurich, CH 

9/1 - Room 2 - Glasgow, UK 

9/2 - Psych Fest - Manchester, UK 

9/3 - End Of The Road Festival - Salisbury, UK 

9/4 - Marble Factory - Bristol, UK 

9/6 - KOKO - London, UK 

9/7 - Chalk - Brighton, UK 

9/9 - Le Trianon - Paris, FR 

9/10 - Cactus - Bruges, BE 

9/11 - Paradiso - Amsterdam, NL 

9/13 - Huxleys - Berlin, DE 

9/14 - Muffathalle - Munich, DE

9/16 - Technopolis - Athens, GR 

10/23 - Crescent Room - Phoenix, AZ 

10/24 - Launch Pad - Albuquerque, AZ 

10/26 - Ferris Wheelers Backyard - Dallas, TX 

10/29 - Belly Up - Aspen, CO 

10/31 - Metro Music Hall - Salt Lake City, UT 

11/1 - Treefort Music Hall, Boise, ID

11/2 - Rev Hall - Portland, OR 

11/3 - Freakout - Seattle, WA 

11/4 - Volcanic Theatre Pub - Bend, OR 

11/6 - Goldfield Trading Post - Sacramento, CA 

11/7 - Phoenix Theater - Petaluma, CA 

11/8 - SLO Brew - San Luis Obispo, CA 

11/15 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA 

11/16 - Lodge Room - Los Angeles, CA 

11/18 - August Hall - San Francisco, CA

Photo Credit: Alexandra Cabral



RELATED STORIES - Music

1
NOTHING MORE Announce SPIRITS 2023 Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates Photo
NOTHING MORE Announce 'SPIRITS 2023' Fall Headlining U.S. Tour Dates

After pulverizing stages across North America on the first leg of their headlining “SPIRITS 2023” tour earlier this spring, including sold-out shows in NYC, Philadelphia, Sacramento and Toronto, 3x Grammy-nominated rockers NOTHING MORE will continue to bring their potent live experience to audiences throughout 2023.

2
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joes Pub; Lineup Announced Photo
Commemorate Juneteenth And Pride Month At Joe's Pub; Lineup Announced

Commemorate Juneteenth and Pride Month at Joe's Pub with Britton & The Sting's Juneteenth Liberation Ball, Juneteenth Legacy Project, Truth Future Bachman, Justin Vivian Bond, Catherine Cohen and Ikechukwu Ufomadu, Kevin Smith Kirkwood, Alexis Michelle, and more!

3
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year Photo
CMA Fest Breaks Records in Its 50th Year

Luke Combs welcomed Vince Gill for a performance of “One More Last Chance,” while Carly Pearce brought Jo Dee Messina to the stage for an exciting rendition of “I’m Alright.” Elle King and Tanya Tucker joined Lainey Wilson for an electric performance of “Texas (When I Die).” The roar of the crowd was deafening as Cody Johnson surprised fans.

4
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares Charlie Parker Photo
Jonathan Wilson Announces New Album & Shares 'Charlie Parker'

Jake Blanton (The Killers) handled bass, while the string and horn sections feature venerable musicians such as C.J. Camerieri (Bon Iver), Rita Andrade (Kanye West), Wynton Grant (Miley Cyrus, Hans Zimmer), and Paul Cartwright (Lana Del Rey, Mary J. Blige).

From This Author - Michael Major

Michael Major is a Connecticut native and a graduate of Marist College.After starting out running social media for a theatre company, his love of pop culture led him to intern at TigerBeat Media. Afte... (read more about this author)

Isaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMediaIsaac Mizrahi Podcast Debuts on iHeartMedia
Full Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount NetworkFull Season of 1883 to Air on Paramount Network
SHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour DatesSHUCKED Songwriter Brandy Clark Confirms Fall Headline Tour Dates
Photo: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie PosterPhoto: See the THEATER CAMP Official Movie Poster

Videos

Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer Video Video: Watch 'Metallica: M72 World Tour Live From Arlington, TX' Trailer
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes' Video
Snakehips, Daya & Earthgang Drop Video for 'Sometimes'
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse Video
Photos & First Look at RENT at Paper Mill Playhouse
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival Video
Watch Billy Porter & Luke Evans Sing at Tribeca Film Festival
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel HERE LIES LOVE
& JULIET
KIMBERLY AKIMBO
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
SWEENEY TODD
PARADE