All Proceeds From New Christmas Album From Vanessa Spica To Benefit Ronald McDonald House

We Need a Little Christmas is now streaming on YouTube and Spotify, and CDs are also available.

Dec. 15, 2020  

Actor, Singer and Teaching Artist Vanessa Spica has turned her love for Christmas music into a benefit for Ronald McDonald House. Vanessa created the album We Need a Little Christmas to inject some much needed holiday spirit into 2020. As more and more people requested CDs, Vanessa decided to turn her labor of love into a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

We Need a Little Christmas is now streaming on YouTube and Spotify, and CDs are also available. All proceeds are going toward Ronald McDonald House. Link to the YouTube playlist is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAe0UNo348w&list=PLWgON0BNPRR_Fk1CnZOs-DS1M5cahbPn3&index=1



