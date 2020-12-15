All Proceeds From New Christmas Album From Vanessa Spica To Benefit Ronald McDonald House

Actor, Singer and Teaching Artist Vanessa Spica has turned her love for Christmas music into a benefit for Ronald McDonald House. Vanessa created the album We Need a Little Christmas to inject some much needed holiday spirit into 2020. As more and more people requested CDs, Vanessa decided to turn her labor of love into a fundraiser for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

We Need a Little Christmas is now streaming on YouTube and Spotify, and CDs are also available. All proceeds are going toward Ronald McDonald House. Link to the YouTube playlist is here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YAe0UNo348w&list=PLWgON0BNPRR_Fk1CnZOs-DS1M5cahbPn3&index=1